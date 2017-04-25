Newly launched Parker House is a grand converted Victorian building that now offers 19 flats in Cuthbert Street, Paddington, perfectly sandwiched between Regent’s Park and Hyde Park.

This first-floor pad is due for completion towards the end of the year and will be finished to a fine level, with high ceilings and large sash windows in spacious living areas that include a bright, 17ft living/dining room, open-plan to a bespoke kitchen showcasing stone worktops and integrated appliances.

The bedroom has plenty of built-in storage space and doors to a sun terrace, while the bathroom features underfloor heating. A lift to all floors, CCTV security and bicycle storage will be included.

£575,000: a one-bedroom flat in newly launched Parker House

Colourful Paddington Basin and Edgware Road Tube are on the doorstep.

Available for £575,000 through Hamptons International (020 3451 1544).