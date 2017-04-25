  1. Property news
Stylish new flat near central London transport hub: one-bedroom apartment for £575k in a grand conversion in fast-changing Paddington

Paddington's insalubrious reputation is on the turn and the area is now attracting stylish home buyers looking for a central base. 

Newly launched Parker House is a grand converted Victorian building that now offers 19 flats in Cuthbert Street, Paddington, perfectly sandwiched between Regent’s Park and Hyde Park. 

This first-floor pad is due for completion towards the end of the year and will be finished to a fine level, with high ceilings and large sash windows in spacious living areas that include a bright, 17ft living/dining room, open-plan to a bespoke kitchen showcasing stone worktops and integrated appliances.

The bedroom has plenty of built-in storage space and doors to a sun terrace, while the bathroom features underfloor heating. A lift to all floors, CCTV security and bicycle storage will be included.

£575,000: a one-bedroom flat in newly launched Parker House

Colourful Paddington Basin and Edgware Road Tube are on the doorstep.

Available for £575,000 through Hamptons International (020 3451 1544).


