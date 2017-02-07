Ten months of strike action on Southern rail is being blamed for a slump in property prices along the worst-affected routes as buyers blacklist key areas.
According to Network Rail and the regulator, the Office of Rail and Road, almost a third of Southern’s mainline and coast services arrived late in the last year, making it the most unreliable train service in Britain.
Property prices across England increased 7.6 per cent in the last year, but homes in the Southern rail catchment area saw more muted growth of 6.5 per cent.
In the last six months the divide appears to have widened. Prices increased an average of three per cent across England, compared to 1.4 per cent in areas served by Southern.
Revealed: house price changes along the Southern rail routes
Revealed: house price changes along the Southern rail routes
-
1/34 Brighton Mainline
How average property prices have fared over the past three and 12 months at locations along the Brighton Mainline route...
Source: HouseSimple.com
-
2/34 Mainline West
How average property prices have fared over the past three and 12 months at locations along the Mainline West route...
(Please note: this only includes the stations within 1 hour 40 mins from London that are not on the Brighton Mainline route.)
-
3/34 Mainline East
How average property prices have fared over the past three and 12 months at locations along the Mainline East route...
(Please note: this only includes the stations within 1 hour 40 mins from London that are not on the Brighton Mainline or Mainline West routes.)
-
4/34 The average cost of buying in every London borough: Barking and Dagenham
Average price January 2017: £298,255
Average price January 2016: £287,364
Annual change: 3.8%
Figures based on January 2017 Rightmove House Price Index
Bob Comics/Flickr
-
5/34 Barnet
Average price January 2017: £732,439
Average price January 2016: £703,248
Annual change: 4.2%
-
6/34 Bexley
Average price January 2017: £370,291
Average price January 2016: £337,431
Annual change: 9.7%
Daniel Lynch
-
7/34 Brent
Average price January 2017: £573,189
Average price January 2016: £601,273
Annual change: -4.7%
Daniel Lynch
-
8/34 Bromley
Average price January 2017: £556,044
Average price January 2016: £498,352
Annual change: 11.6%
Graham Hussey
-
9/34 Camden
Average price January 2017: £1,118,218
Average price January 2016: £1,338,376
Annual change: -16.4%
Daniel Lynch
-
10/34 Croydon
Average price January 2017: £423,347
Average price January 2016: £399,068
Annual change: 6.1%
Alamy Stock Photo
-
11/34 Ealing
Average price January 2017: £604,736
Average price January 2016: £609,885
Annual change: -0.8%
-
12/34 Enfield
Average price January 2017: £486,236
Average price January 2016: £447,192
Annual change: 8.7%
Alamy
-
13/34 Greenwich
Average price January 2017: £464,144
Average price January 2016: £441,021
Annual change: 5.2%
Daniel Lynch
-
14/34 Hackney
Average price January 2017: £732,573
Average price January 2016: £634,150
Annual change: 15.5%
-
15/34 Hammersmith and Fulham
Average price January 2017: £948,671
Average price January 2016: £1,072,983
Annual change: -11.6%
-
16/34 Haringey
Average price January 2017: £605,271
Average price January 2016: £558,884
Annual change: 8.3%
-
17/34 Harrow
Average price January 2017: £542,733
Average price January 2016: £521,899
Annual change: 4.0%
-
18/34 Havering
Average price January 2017: £391,186
Average price January 2016: £359,847
Annual change: 8.7%
John Winfield
-
19/34 Hillingdon
Average price January 2017: £483,951
Average price January 2016: £465,330
Annual change: 4.0%
-
20/34 Hounslow
Average price January 2017: £499,873
Average price January 2016: £514,740
Annual change: -2.9%
-
21/34 Islington
Average price January 2017: £807,550
Average price January 2016: £734,066
Annual change: 10.0%
-
22/34 Kensington and Chelsea
Average price January 2017: £2,485,483
Average price January 2016: £2,256,043
Annual change: 10.2%
Shutterstock
-
23/34 Kingston upon Thames
Average price January 2017: £621,638
Average price January 2016: £633,588
Annual change: -1.9%
-
24/34 Lambeth
Average price January 2017: £662,177
Average price January 2016: £608,077
Annual change: 8.9%
DANIEL LYNCH
-
25/34 Lewisham
Average price January 2017: £473,592
Average price January 2016: £453,735
Annual change: 4.4%
-
26/34 Merton
Average price January 2017: £632,749
Average price January 2016: £611,062
Annual change: 3.5%
-
27/34 Newham
Average price January 2017: £426,971
Average price January 2016: £401,945
Annual change: 6.2%
-
28/34 Redbridge
Average price January 2017: £446,581
Average price January 2016: £432,125
Annual change: 3.3%
-
29/34 Richmond upon Thames
Average price January 2017: £864,137
Average price January 2016: £906,934
Annual change: -4.7%
Graham Hussey
-
30/34 Southwark
Average price January 2017: £684,410
Average price January 2016: £645,339
Annual change: 6.1%
Jeremy Selwyn
-
31/34 Sutton
Average price January 2017: £437,115
Average price January 2016: £397,705
Annual change: 9.9%
Alamy Stock Photo
-
32/34 Tower Hamlets
Average price January 2017: £600,774
Average price January 2016: £584,205
Annual change: 2.8%
-
33/34 Waltham Forest
Average price January 2017: £475,186
Average price January 2016: £439,241
Annual change: 8.2%
Daniel Lynch
-
34/34 Wandsworth
Average price January 2017: £775,702
Average price January 2016: £808,651
Annual change: -4.1%
Buying agent Jamie Freeman, of Haringtons, covering their southern area, says buyers are running scared of Southern train services, despite ongoing talks to end the dispute over plans to introduce driver-only trains.
“We’ve just agreed a house at a little over £2 million for a client who initially wanted a family home in Haywards Heath but changed his search location at the last minute to Petersfield, covered by South West Trains,” says Freeman. “The continued strikes were a deciding factor in his change of heart as both he and his wife work five days a week and need reliable commuter links.”
According to estate agents HouseSimple, the best-performing areas along the three main Southern rail routes over the last three months have been Hove, Seaford and Bishopstone, in East Sussex, and Shoreham-by-Sea, in West Sussex. All four of these top performers are close to Brighton, so they are less reliant on commuters than are locations closer to the capital. Even so, these areas are seeing below-average price inflation compared to the UK as a whole.
“House price growth along Southern rail routes has crawled along over the past three months,” confirms Alex Gosling, chief executive of HouseSimple. “It is likely that the ongoing Southern rail dispute is playing a major role in this slowdown.”
According to online estate agent emoov, homes in areas served by Southern are selling at a slower rate than those in the rest of the country.
Dave Norris, sales director at Woodlands estate agents in Redhill, Surrey, which is served by Southern, says although more than half of his buyers are commuters, the town’s market is holding up because of strong local employment, including at Gatwick airport and companies such as insurance giant AXA in or near the town.
Of course, for every loser there is a winner. HouseSimple’s Alex Gosling believes the rail dispute could be a buying opportunity for house hunters who don’t commute to negotiate hard for a good price.
Property prices along the Brighton Mainline route
Key: A = Change in property price over past 12 months; B = % change in price in past 12 months; C = Change in property price over past 3 months; D = % change in price in past 3 months
|Town/City
|A
|B
|C
|D
|East Croydon
|£19,291
|5.43%
|£2,956
|0.80%
|Gatwick Airport
|£7,432
|4.51%
|£1,438
|0.84%
|Three Bridges
|£18,240
|5.47%
|£2,851
|0.82%
|Balcombe
|£51,262
|8.42%
|£5,799
|0.89%
|Haywards Heath
|£36,859
|8.42%
|£4,169
|0.89%
|Wivelsfield
|£57,284
|8.42%
|£6,479
|0.89%
|Burgess Hill
|£20,119
|5.79%
|£2,499
|0.68%
|Hassocks
|-£6,636
|-1.26%
|£5,159
|1.00%
|Preston Park
|£18,779
|1.60%
|£7,470
|0.63%
|Brighton
|£27,495
|7.62%
|£4,148
|1.08%
Property prices along the Mainline West route
Key: A = Change in property price over past 12 months; B = % change in price in past 12 months; C = Change in property price over past 3 months; D = % change in price in past 3 months
|Town/City
|A
|B
|C
|D
|Redhill
|£16,202
|4.12%
|£2,727
|0.67%
|Hove
|£31,928
|7.77%
|£6,050
|1.39%
|Portslade
|£21,714
|7.62%
|£3,276
|1.08%
|Shoreham-by-Sea
|£26,985
|7.86%
|£4,937
|1.35%
|Lancing
|£18,166
|6.98%
|£3,266
|1.19%
|Worthing
|£23,350
|7.80%
|£1,985
|0.62%
|West Worthing
|£23,350
|7.80%
|£1,985
|0.62%
|Durrington-on-Sea
|£8,318
|3.40%
|£1,675
|0.67%
|Goring-by-Sea
|£25,734
|8.01%
|£2,796
|0.81%
|Angmering
|£24,208
|6.43%
|£4,822
|1.22%
|Crawley
|£11,757
|3.78%
|£2,168
|0.68%
|Horsham
|£10,820
|2.50%
|£3,097
|0.70%
|Christ’s Hospital
|£12,282
|2.50%
|£3,517
|0.70%
|Billingshurst
|£30,467
|6.29%
|£6,327
|1.25%
|Pulborough
|£15,543
|3.02%
|£2,621
|0.50%
|Amberley
|£27,279
|4.08%
|£5,246
|0.76%
|Arundel
|£17,226
|4.08%
|£3,313
|0.76%
|Littlehampton
|£19,423
|6.43%
|£3,870
|1.22%
|Ford
|£9,560
|4.08%
|£1,839
|0.76%
|Barnham
|£9,924
|3.13%
|£2,471
|0.76%
|Bognor Regis
|£8,305
|2.92%
|£1,618
|0.56%
NB. Only looked at stations within 1hr 40 mins from London and didn’t include stations that are on the Brighton Mainline route
Property prices along the Mainline East route
Key: A = Change in property price over past 12 months; B = % change in price in past 12 months; C = Change in property price over past 3 months; D = % change in price in past 3 months
|Town/City
|A
|B
|C
|D
|Plumpton
|£70,220
|8.23%
|£3,999
|0.43%
|Cooksbridge
|£44,375
|8.23%
|£2,527
|0.43%
|Lewes
|£38,768
|8.23%
|£2,208
|0.43%
|Southease
|£62,319
|8.23%
|£3,549
|0.43%
|Newhaven Town
|£10,527
|2.79%
|£3,463
|0.90%
|Bishopstone
|£37,983
|12.01%
|£4,686
|1.34%
|Seaford
|£36,707
|12.01%
|£4,529
|1.34%
|Polegate
|£39,705
|13.85%
|£3,664
|1.14%
|Hampden Park
|£13,201
|5.75%
|£2,191
|0.91%
|Eastbourne
|£16,491
|6.21%
|£3,062
|1.10%
NB. Only looked at stations within 1hr 40 mins from London and didn’t include stations that are on the Brighton Mainline or Mainline West route
Comments