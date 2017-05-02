Ride the Emirates Air Line cable car to Docklands, seconds from a selection of restaurants and the ExCeL centre, and splash out on this warehouse conversion flat on the Thames at Western Gateway, E16.
The open-plan reception room/kitchen boasts bags of industrial appeal, with exposed brick, beams and metal columns.
There’s ample storage, big glazed doors lead to a Juliet balcony overlooking the river, and the bedroom has an entire wall of sliding wardrobes plus a sleek en suite bathroom. A guest shower room, a large mezzanine level/loft space, and private parking are added enticements.
Nearby Custom House DLR station will soon be on the Elizabeth line.
Priced £465,000, the flat is for sale through Savills (020 8012 4139).
