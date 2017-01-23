1/70 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire Bartholomews in Little Packington, Warwickshire, has been converted from a Grade II-listed Norman church and has retained many of the original features. Scroll right...

2/70 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire The gardens surround the house from all sides and include the original churchyard and gravestones.

3/70 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire The entrance to the property is through a charmingly traditional covered porch with a stone base, carved wooden frame and tiled roof.

4/70 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire Fabulous vaulted ceilings give the illusion of more space in the living and dining areas while exposed timbers and sandstone walls add instant character.

5/70 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire Quirky features include a Juliet balcony from the first floor bedroom overlooking the reception space.

6/70 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire There are limestone tiles and maple flooring throughout the ground floor, along with exposed brick work and stained glass windows.

7/70 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire The bespoke fitted kitchen has maple units topped with modern aquamarine toughened glass for a shot of contemporary colour.

8/70 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire The split level master bedroom is found on the second floor and comes with its own wet room and enchanting alcove.

9/70 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire The master bedroom's ensuite wet room has a calming, spa-like feel.

10/70 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire The family bathroom features a free standing bath and a full-width window for a view of the exterior wall's stunning stained glass window.

11/70 More unusual homes: Burton Cottage, Dorset Robert Southey had the inspiration for Goldilocks and the Three Bears and may have started writing it in this adorable thatched cottage on the doorstep of the New Forest.

12/70 Burton Cottage, Dorset The total floor area is just shy of 3,000 square feet. The bespoke-fitted kitchen is a particular highlight and there are breakfast and dining rooms too.

13/70 More unusual homes: The Gasworks, Gloucestershire The Gasworks is a 19th century, Grade II-listed stone cottage with a light and modern extension designed to replace a derelict gas storage cylinder that used to stand on the site. Peter Landers

14/70 The Gasworks, Gloucestershire Designed by the award-winning Chris Dyson Architects and completed in 2015, it is largely cased in rusty corrugated Corten steel to reflect the area's rich industrial heritage. Peter Landers

15/70 Holms of Stromness private islands, Orkney On offer for just £300,000, electricity on this pair of islands is powered entirely by a 6 kilowatt wind turbine.

16/70 Holms of Stromness private islands, Orkney The large 6-bed bungalow is found on the Inner Holm but the land for sale totals 12.5 acres, reaching 23 acres at the lowest tide.

17/70 Holms of Stromness private islands, Orkney The current owner is selling the islands because the young members of the family are no longer in Orkney to make full use of it.

18/70 More unusual homes: Rothes Glen House, Scotland The Baronial style Rothes Glen House is set in 9.3 acres of grounds, with 11 bedrooms, 8 reception rooms and a nursery wing.

19/70 Rothes Glen House, Scotland The extravagant entrance hall has Italian mosaic tiled floors and a staircase with a decorative wrought iron railing that leads to a galleried landing.

20/70 Rothes Glen House, Scotland There are eight reception rooms throughout the house, with the sitting room a particular highlight for its marble fireplace and fine gilded ceiling.

21/70 Rothes Glen House, Scotland Hosting memorable dinner parties will be easy when you can entertain guests in this stunning dining room with a richly decorated plaster ceiling, panelled doors and views across the countryside.

22/70 Gyrn Castle, north Wales Set in 46 acres, Gyrn Castle in north Wales sits high on a hill overlooking the Clywd valley. It's due to be sold by online auction, with a guide price of £2.875 million.

23/70 Gyrn Castle, north Wales As welcome - and unwelcome - guests pay a visit, they're greeted by a fire-breathing dragon carved from a 200-year-old tree.

24/70 Gyrn Castle, north Wales Head up to the viewing platform, on the third floor, to be greeted by panoramic views of the valley and even Snowdon in the distance.

25/70 Gyrn Castle, north Wales The enclosed courtyard boasts an annex that's ideal for hosting guests. There's also a wood-burner, kitchen, en-suite bedroom and terrace.

26/70 Gyrn Castle, north Wales Despite its 18th century appearance, architect John Taylor actually began work on his project in 1977 and didn't finish until 1994.

27/70 Gyrn Castle, north Wales As well as a cinema room, the ground floor boasts two reception rooms, library, drawing room and en-suite bedroom.

28/70 Gyrn Castle, north Wales In addition to this formal dining room, there is a kitchen with breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, utility room and butler's pantry.

29/70 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk The Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk, features a pair of cannon flanking the gravel drive behind the high walls of the dry moat. It is on the market for £750,000 through Strutt & Parker.

30/70 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk The drawbridge, which leads into the master bedroom, also provides access to a walkway that leads to the raised garden area. Strutt & Parker

31/70 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk The semi-circular kitchen, featuring a series of niches fitted with custom-built units, provides both a breakfast bar and dining area. Strutt & Parker

32/70 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk The castellated rooftop offers spectacular views of the Suffolk coastline and the North Sea. Strutt & Parker

33/70 Wilton, Herefordshire £1,495,000 The 12th Century Norman castle boasts Tudor Manor House ruins and a Georgian style five-bedroom manor house.



33/70 Wilton, Herefordshire

34/70 Tetney, Lincolnshire £350,000 Located off the Lincolnshire coast, this wartime fort is made from reinforced concrete and brick with riveted steel Armour plating.



34/70 Tetney, Lincolnshire

35/70 Cirencester, Gloucestershire £1,495,000 Located between the Cotswold's villages of Cotswold villages of Siddington and South Cerney, this four-bedroom home offers great views over the countryside.



35/70 Cirencester, Gloucestershire

36/70 Cirencester, Gloucestershire £1,495,000 The original round tower dates back to the 18th Century and there is a swimming pool and one-bedroom self-contained annex in the grounds.



36/70 Cirencester, Gloucestershire

37/70 Bridgnorth, Shropshire £199,950 Unassuming from the outside, this quaint two-bedroom cottage has an ornate living space formed from a cave with vaulted pillars.



37/70 Bridgnorth, Shropshire

38/70 Bridgnorth, Shropshire £199,950 Head up a spiral staircase to a terraced landscaped roof garden offering views across Oldbury Wells.



38/70 Bridgnorth, Shropshire

39/70 Co Mayo, Ireland €10,000,000 Surrounded by scenic Clew Bay, the ten-bedroom mansion has a theme park in the grounds. Open to the public, the house has attracted 4 million visitors since 1960.



39/70 Co Mayo, Ireland

40/70 Co Mayo, Ireland €10,000,000 Vaulted ceilings and ornate interiors give the home lots of character.



40/70 Co Mayo, Ireland

41/70 Stanton Drew, Bristol £110,000 The former 18th century toll house has been transformed into a quaint one-bedroom home. The home was once lived in by families who would collect the toll money as travellers passed by.



41/70 Stanton Drew, Bristol

42/70 Truro, Cornwall £425,000 A former Cornish Beam Engine House, this three-bedroom offers panoramic views over Fal Valley.



42/70 Truro, Cornwall

43/70 Truro, Cornwall £425,000 Grade II listed, the property has a workshop, detached studio and cosy snug.



43/70 Truro, Cornwall

44/70 Malton, North Yorkshire £20,000,000 Set in an impressive 2116 acres, this lot boasts a 21-bedroom home, 43 holiday cottages, village pub, sports field and filling station.



44/70 Malton, North Yorkshire

45/70 Malton, North Yorkshire £20,000,000 The North Yorkshire plot is surrounded by picturesque woodland and grassland.



45/70 Malton, North Yorkshire

46/70 Rippingale, Lincolnshire £600,000 Built in 1872, this three-bedroom former Great Northern Railway station still boasts original features and has a detached detached engine shed and barn.



46/70 Rippingale, Lincolnshire

47/70 Rippingale, Lincolnshire £600,000 Set in approximately 1.2 acres, the home has five reception rooms for entertaining and three bathrooms.



47/70 Rippingale, Lincolnshire

48/70 Stepney Green, E1 £2,950,000 Offering five bedrooms, this Georgian double-fronted home is in the heart of the East End.



48/70 Stepney Green, E1

49/70 Stepney Green, E1 £2,950,000 Sitting behind wrought iron gates, the restored Grade-II listed home offers unique interiors with seven reception rooms.



49/70 Stepney Green, E1

50/70 Holme, Cumbria £700,000 This four-bedroom sheltered earth house goes deep underground with an indoor swimming pool and music room.



50/70 Holme, Cumbria

51/70 Holme, Cumbria £700,000 Reminiscent of The Hobbit, the focal point is the indoor 'cave' with an open fire and stone walls.



51/70 Holme, Cumbria

52/70 Remote fortress on Thorne Island £550,000 Located just off the Pembrokeshire coast, and a quarter of a mile from West Angle Bay, this listed ten-bedroom home is surrounded by the two and a half acres of Thorne Island.

53/70 Remote fortress on Thorne Island £550,000 Thorne Island is only accessible by boat but has private water, electricity and drainage supplies, as well as a telephone.

54/70 Remote fortress on Thorne Island £550,000 In need of some refurbishment, the Grade II-listed fort has previously consisted of two bars, a courtyard, games room and two self-catering kitchens.

55/70 Remote fortress on Thorne Island £550,000 The period property has been uninhabited for a considerable time so would suit a buyer looking for a renovation project.



55/70 Remote fortress on Thorne Island

56/70 Oldest house in Dulwich Village Lonsdale Lodge, a seven-bedroom Georgian house, believed to be one of the oldest properties in Dulwich Village is on the market for £5.5 million.

57/70 Point Lynas lighthouse, Anglesey The lighthouse, for sale for £1.375 million, is set in 17 acres of land on a headland offering views of England, Scotland and Ireland. The three houses that make up the lighthouse complex are set behind a high wall, providing shelter from the elements. The lighthouse is 130ft above the water, meaning that a tower to house the light was unnecessary. The light can be seen by ships from 20 miles away.

58/70 Scottish island for sale Tanera Mor, a self-sufficient island hideaway, completely off the grid but with all mod cons, is for sale for the £1.95 million... The 760-acre island is host to the main house - the Old School House - nine traditional cottages currently run as a tourist letting business, along with a cafe and, of course, a post office. Just 1.5 miles from the western Scottish mainland near Ullapool, it features seven miles of rugged cliffs, sheltered coves and beaches.

59/70 Scottish island for sale Should you not have the means to buy the whole island, it is being offered in three lots: the first, at £700,000, includes the entire north end,

60/70 Ice House, St Cyrus, Scotland The former ice store was once a vital part of a fishing station and is where salmon were kept fresh for shipment to London.

61/70 Ice House, St Cyrus, Scotland Now a cosy home, the all-mod-cons kitchen, with underfloor heating, leads to a terrace for convenient alfresco dining.

62/70 Shearwater, Oulton Broad It is not unusual to find a riverside home with its own mooring, but this house in the Norfolk Broads is truly for the avid sailor - it features a rare drive-in mooring.

63/70 Vanbrugh Castle, south-east London Vanbrugh Castle in Greenwich is a Grade I-Listed home with five-bedrooms that extends to some 3248sq ft. Cluttons LLP

64/70 Ahm House, Hertfordshire This six-bedrooom home in Harpenden was created by the Sydney Opera House architect Jørn Utzon and structural engineer Povl Ahm in 1962.

65/70 The Mill House, Sussex Soaring high on the South Downs, this beautifully converted mill is for sale for £1.7m and has four bedrooms and even a swimming pool...

66/70 The Mill House, Sussex The 35ft pool has a retractable cover enabling it to be used all year round.

67/70 The Mill House, Sussex All five floors of the tower provide stunning views of the South Downs.

68/70 Lighthouse cottages The semi-detached two-bedroom cottages sit next to the working Cantick Head Lighthouse, with all three homes, including the principal keeper's cottage, on sale for £300,000.

69/70 Outwood Windmill, Surrey The windmill, which was built in 1665 a few miles from Godstone, is 39ft high and its sails have a span of 60 feet.