1/64 Oldest house in Dulwich Village Lonsdale Lodge, a seven-bedroom Georgian house, believed to be one of the oldest properties in Dulwich Village is on the market for £5.5 million.

2/64 Oldest house in Dulwich Village The main part of the house, which has been added to and extended over the years, is thought to date back to around 1750.

3/64 Oldest house in Dulwich Village One of the largest properties in the area, it covers 4,517sq ft. As well as seven bedrooms, it has three reception rooms, two bathrooms, large kitchen, large wine cellar and two garages.

4/64 Oldest house in Dulwich Village The house has been occupied by the same family since 1957 and this is the first time it has been on the market in almost 60 years.

5/64 Oldest house in Dulwich Village The central reception hall is believed to be original along with the rooms to the left and on the first storey. The rooms on the left side appear to have been extended, including the addition of a Victorian bay window.

6/64 Oldest house in Dulwich Village Estate agents Harvey & Wheeler believe there may be scope to build another house in the rear of the garden, subject to planning consent.

7/64 Oldest house in Dulwich Village The house is in need of full restoration and refurbishment.

8/64 More of Britain's most unusual homes: Point Lynas lighthouse, Anglesey The lighthouse, for sale for £1.375 million, is set in 17 acres of land on a headland offering views of England, Scotland and Ireland. The three houses that make up the lighthouse complex are set behind a high wall, providing shelter from the elements. The lighthouse is 130ft above the water, meaning that a tower to house the light was unnecessary. The light can be seen by ships from 20 miles away.

9/64 Scottish island for sale Tanera Mor, a self-sufficient island hideaway, completely off the grid but with all mod cons, is for sale for the £1.95 million... The 760-acre island is host to the main house - the Old School House - nine traditional cottages currently run as a tourist letting business, along with a cafe and, of course, a post office. Just 1.5 miles from the western Scottish mainland near Ullapool, it features seven miles of rugged cliffs, sheltered coves and beaches.

10/64 Scottish island for sale Should you not have the means to buy the whole island, it is being offered in three lots: the first, at £700,000, includes the entire north end, and includes three houses, the cafe and the post office; the second, at £430,000, covers the central area, including two houses and the island's largest beach; and the third, for £820,000, includes four houses and the small islands of Eilean Mor, Eilean Beag and an unnamed tidal island.

11/64 Ice House, St Cyrus, Scotland The former ice store was once a vital part of a fishing station and is where salmon were kept fresh for shipment to London.

12/64 Ice House, St Cyrus, Scotland Now a cosy home, the all-mod-cons kitchen, with underfloor heating, leads to a terrace for convenient alfresco dining.

13/64 Shearwater, Oulton Broad It is not unusual to find a riverside home with its own mooring, but this house in the Norfolk Broads is truly for the avid sailor - it features a rare drive-in mooring.

14/64 Shearwater, Oulton Broad In addition, if you have an ocean-going vessel, or even have friends who like to arrive by boat, it has a 50ft garden frontage mooring and a swinging buoy in the water from where you can moor a yacht.

15/64 The party cave The Paddock's man-made cave, with realistic rock-effect ceilings and walls, provides the perfect outdoor/indoor area for pool parties.

16/64 The party cave It comes with a bar, a hot tub and sauna, and even a fully fitted kitchen

17/64 The party cave From the outside, the £725,000 house looks just like a substantial family home, but inside its true purpose is revealed...as a custom-built palace for entertaining.

18/64 Skatepark house, Norfolk This three-bedroom terrace near King’s Lynn, Norfolk is a converted hall and former village youth club which comes with its very own inside skate bowl.

19/64 Skatepark house, Norfolk The 19th century property in the pretty village of Terrington St Clement is owned by avid skateboarder Rob Marsden, 41, and is on sale for £200,000.

20/64 Skatepark house, Norfolk It took Mr Marsden six months to build the 26ft by 39ft wooden skate bowl. He hadn’t intended to use the entire space for skateboarding, but admits the ramps “just took over the room”.

21/64 More of Britain's most unusual homes:The Round Tower, Cirencester This property is a marriage of period features and modern architecture with the tower it is named for having once been an 18th century folly and hunting lodge.

22/64 Two Cocks, Berkshire This three-bedroom family home rises like a slab of flint out of the countryside near Newbury, Berkshire. It was featured in Grand Designs on Channel 4 in 2013. Phil Palmer and Michael Butcher, decided to sell their London house, quit their jobs and started a new life on the idyllic farm. The minimalist three-bedroom property is on the market for £2.45 million.

23/64 Osier Island, Worcester They say no man is an island. But it isn't true to say no man can own an island. This one in Worcester near the pretty village of Wyre Piddle, will set you back £190,000 - and you'll be the sole resident. The two-bedroom wooden property on Osier Island dates back to the 1940s. It has been built on a raised platform, away from floodwaters in a rustic, ranch-style.

24/64 Lymm Water Tower, Cheshire This 19th-century building converted into a five-bedroom family home 20 years ago recently featured in a Grand Designs special of Kevin McCloud’s favourite 100 projects. The property has a 70ft high roof garden at the top of the rotunda with panoramic views over the Peak District.

25/64 Vanbrugh Castle, south-east London Vanbrugh Castle in Greenwich is a Grade I-Listed home with five-bedrooms that extends to some 3248sq ft. Cluttons LLP

26/64 Ahm House, Hertfordshire This six-bedrooom home in Harpenden was created by the Sydney Opera House architect Jørn Utzon and structural engineer Povl Ahm in 1962.

27/64 The Mill House, Sussex Soaring high on the South Downs, this beautifully converted mill is for sale for £1.7m and has four bedrooms and even a swimming pool...

28/64 The Mill House, Sussex The 35ft pool has a retractable cover enabling it to be used all year round.

29/64 The Mill House, Sussex The cosy living room through the arched door at the base of the windmill has a wood-burning stove.

30/64 The Mill House, Sussex All five floors of the tower provide stunning views of the South Downs.

31/64 More of Britain's most unusual homes: moated castle with dungeon A five-bedroom manor house surrounded by the ruins of Wilton Castle near Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire is on the market for £1.5 million.

32/64 Moated castle with dungeon The beautiful manicured lawns and gardens behind the castle walls induce a sense of peace and tranquillity.

33/64 Lighthouse cottages The semi-detached two-bedroom cottages sit next to the working Cantick Head Lighthouse, with all three homes, including the principal keeper's cottage, on sale for £300,000.

34/64 Lighthouse cottages The dining room of one of the assistant keepers' cottages, which are currently let as holiday homes.

35/64 Notting Hill skinny house A super-skinny home described by its owners as a 'life-sized doll's house' is for sale in Notting Hill for £1.25 million.

36/64 Notting Hill skinny house The kitchen/diner is on the ground floor, with the main living area and roof terrace on the first floor.

37/64 The Windmill, Wymondham, Norfolk Built in 1845 and formerly known as Silfield Tower Mill, The Windmill has been converted into a cosy two-bedroom home.

38/64 The Windmill, Wymondham, Norfolk An extension wrapping around the base of the 36ft tower - which boasts walls 18 inches thick - houses a bathroom and utility room, while the kitchen, complete with butler sink and room for a dining table, occupies the main room inside.

39/64 Bruton Park, Surrey At this sprawling 18,000sq ft mansion in Virginia Water you can park the sports car poolside thanks to a custom-made glass turntable...

40/64 Bruton Park, Surrey The trophy home on the exclusive Wentworth Estate in Virginia Water, Surrey, also has 3.5-acre grounds, seven bedrooms, a two-bedroom staff apartment, cinema room and beauty salon.

41/64 Bruton Park, Surrey Not only does a car lift take your precious classic Ferrari down to pool level, but the adjacent underground garage has parking for five other vehicles.

42/64 Outwood Windmill, Surrey The windmill, which was built in 1665 a few miles from Godstone, is 39ft high and its sails have a span of 60 feet.

43/64 Outwood Windmill, Surrey The mechanism was so well made that it takes just one person to turn it to grind grain. It has been a tourist attraction for years, but is ready to be reinstated as a working mill.

44/64 The Dome, Kent The Dome, the house in the village of Tatsfield, near Westerham, Kent, was built as a geodesic dome, the heart of which is a stunning full-height central atrium living area flooded with light from above.

45/64 The Dome, Kent Upstairs, a minstrel's gallery overlooks the main drawing room while the en suite master bedroom has a dressing room so big it could be used as a fourth bedroom.

46/64 The Fairytale House, Tarporley, Cheshire Although it looks like a scene from Hansel And Gretel, this Gothic masterpiece inspired the imaginations of generations of real-life children when it was a school.

47/64 The Fairytale House, Tarporley, Cheshire Built in 1872, the former Crewe Estate Primary School ticks all the boxes for those seeking an idyllic Victorian country mansion.

48/64 The Fairytale House, Tarporley, Cheshire The garden is in keeping with the fairytale theme, with a beautiful box parterre featuring a pool and a fountain straight out of Alice's Adventures In Wonderland.

49/64 The Tower, West Sussex £1.35 million



Set in around three acres in Steyning, West Sussex, this striking octagonal former water tower boasts stunning 360-degree views of the surrounding countryside.



50/64 The Tower, West Sussex The Tower was constructed as an ornamental folly/water tower, with an observatory, in about 1930 for Sir Arthur Howard as part of the Wappingthorn Estate.



51/64 Dobroyd Castle Lodge, Todmorden £295,000

This three-bedroom castle lodge is located 17 miles from Manchester, and was originally built to house the gatekeeper of Dobroyd Castle.



52/64 The Tower, Sway Offers in excess of £2m



Dating back to 1885, Grade II-listed The Tower is the tallest non-reinforced concrete building in the world. It's 14-storeys high and Andrew Peterson, who commissioned the build, wasn't allowed to install electricity because the charity in charge of Britain's lighthouses said it would be a danger to shipping.



53/64 The Oast House, Tonbridge £1.75 million



Jane Austen's father George lived on the site of this oast house when he was a young teacher. Parts of it date back to 1870 but most of the property has been modernised.

54/64 The Oast House, Tonbridge £1.75 million



The oast, which is tucked away off Yardley Park Road within easy access of the High Street, is on sale for £1.75 million – so the buyer must be in possession of a fortune.



55/64 Wigmore Castle, Hereford £800,000



Set in 32 acres of rolling countryside, the Wigmore castle boasts a moat, a jousting field and ancient woodland.

56/64 Wigmore Castle, Hereford £800,000



Located near Wigmore village in Herefordshire, it dates back to the Normans. It was sold off by Elizabeth I and later dismantled during the English Civil War.



57/64 Clavering, Essex £675,000



Tower Windmill, built in 1811, was once one of a pair of windmills called The Clavering Mills, which milled corn from farms across the area. It was bought in 2001 by its current owners, who demolished a lean-to extension and built a single-floor building in feathered, painted cladding that wraps around the tower.

58/64 Clavering, Essex £675,000



Although the four-storey windmill is unconverted and still houses some of the old milling machinery, it has full planning permission for conversion into a stunning living space.



59/64 Sidmouth, Devon £925,000



Woolbrook Reservoir near Sidmouth in East Devon had been lying unused for years when it was purchased in 2008 and transformed into a contemporary two-storey home with a distinctive semi-circular floor plan.

60/64 Sidmouth, Devon £925,000



The roof of the bunker-shaped property has been covered in artificial grass to hide it among the surrounding hillside, with the central piece cut out to create a dramatic living space arranged around a central courtyard below ground level.



61/64 Stepney, East London £2.95 million



Malplaquet House, one of London's 'secret' Georgian mansions, was hidden for decades behind a façade of weathered shopfronts and stout iron railings. Now, this spectacular piece of history has been listed for sale.

62/64 Edinburgh, Scotland £6 million



This 16th century Grade B Listed castle is on sale for the first time in almost 300 years. Only three miles from Edinburgh city centre, this six-bedroom property is set over three floors and has a stunning round downer that offers views of Costorophine Hill, Blackhall and The Firth of Forth.



63/64 Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent £3 million



Caverswell Castle is one of only a handful of castles with a functioning moat. With 16 bedrooms, this property also boasts a drawing room, billiard room, chapel and an old dungeon in the basement.



