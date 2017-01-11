The bracing air of North Yorkshire — and this gorgeous Georgian B&B in the small, picturesque market town of Masham in breathtakingly beautiful Lower Wensleydale — could be just what you need to start afresh in 2017.

On the market for £799,950, Grade II-listed Bank Villa commands a prime spot a short walk from the popular market square and has been run as a successful B&B since 2002.

The ground floor has sitting, drawing and dining rooms, plus a 21ft kitchen/breakfast room complete with an Aga for cooking up a banquet of full English breakfasts. Seven guest bedrooms span the upper floors, while outside there are outbuildings and an acre of landscaped gardens.

Cooking for guests will be easy in this 21ft kitchen

Masham Golf Club and the Yorkshire Dales are close by, with extensive facilities to be found in the nearby city of Ripon and the neighbouring market towns of Bedale and Leyburn. Commuters have easy access to the recently upgraded A1, with Thirsk and Northallerton train stations offering regular services to London's Kings Cross.

Bank Villa is thought to date from the 19th century and is for sale through Carter Jonas. Call 01423 429055 for more details.