We are continually being urged to take a break from our smartphones, but even if we do it's hard to resist the temptation for another quick peek at Facebook or Twitter.

So what about living in a £160,000 house where there's only enough electricity to keep the lights on?

Ty Cwrdd Bach, a four-bedroom stone cottage in north Wales, has a couple of solar panels which power the low-energy consumption LED light bulbs, but that's it — no central heating, no internet.

Nicknamed "The Hobbit House" by estate agents thanks to its rustic appearance, the house is built on the site of a ruined chapel with a turfed sedum roof, which provides natural insulation as well as camouflage.

A truly off-grid home, its water comes from a spring supplying a storage tank, while you'll have to do all your cooking on an LPG gas Rayburn stove.

The stove heats the house but there is also an open fireplace for gathering around in winter.

Overlooking the Gwaun valley in Pontfaen in Pembrokeshire the house, built in 1972, was the first by architect Christopher Day, who won an MBE for services to architecture and innovation.

Day was not only an early adopter of eco-friendly elements, but he also demands his projects blend in with the landscape and not impose themselves on the land.

(John Francis)

The house has rough whitewashed walls throughout to make for a bright and airy feel. Downstairs is a study-cum-sitting room with views across the valley, as well as a lovely light living/dining room with three large windows and a fireplace, and a compact, but very homely kitchen.

Three of the bedrooms are downstairs, one with a door to the garden to provide a welcome breeze, the others with platforms to the beds.

The second-floor bedroom has great views, although the sloping ceiling means you'll have to duck before bed every night.

The house is set in just a quarter acre of land, but it is laid to lawn and has plenty of trees and shrubs.

If you don't want to stay permanently off the grid and have a craving for capital life, Fishguard is four miles away, from where trains to Paddington take as little as four hours and 40 minutes.

Ty Cwrdd Bach has a guide price of £160,000 and is for sale by auction in Llanelli at 1pm on July 5 through John Francis.