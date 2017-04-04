Raw industrial styling meets luxurious details at Vyn Yard in Bethnal Green.

This new development is in Vyner Street, a popular hub for east London creatives, with gallery exhibitions and a monthly street festival.

Due for completion in May, Vyn Yard offers one-, two- and three-bedroom lateral and duplex apartments.

£675,000: a two-bedroom first-floor flat with original steel beams is for sale

The one we’re featuring is on the first floor with two bedrooms — one en suite — and original steel beams to its vaulted ceilings in the open-plan living space, along with exposed brick walls.

Underfloor heating, lighting and a sound system are all iPad controlled and the private balcony has rooftop views. Bethnal Green station is five minutes away.

The two-bedroom flat is for sale for £675,000. Through Currell (020 7226 6611).