The Thames-side town of Sunbury enjoys a green buffer zone, a pretty riverfront, a Georgian conservation area, playing fields, golf courses, boat clubs, a common and a walled park with an art gallery, riding schools and even its own racecourse, Kempton.

Regular Waterloo trains and lower property prices than nearby suburbs also make it worthwhile Surrey home buying territory.

Apollo is a gated scheme of 24 houses on an old aircraft components factory site near the river.

From £530,000 for a two-bedroom house, rising to £780,000 for a 1,700sq ft four-bedroom semi.

Call Fairview on 0808 2787359.