With its royal connections and pretty riverside location, well-to-do Windsor and satellite villages such as Datchet seem further than 20 miles from the Thames-side regeneration zones of central London.

Local planners have resisted planting flashy Docklands-style flats along the waterfront — too vulgar, perhaps, for a town with a castle — and are much happier with traditional designs for this historic setting.

Montague Mews is a gated scheme of nine large Regency-style houses with the kind of internal layout that modern families crave.

The standout feature is a ground floor super-room spanning the entire width of the property combining a kitchen, dining and lounge space that opens on to the garden.

