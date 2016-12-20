The picture-postcard golden stone villages of the Cotswolds may seem a million miles away from London.

However, the M4 motorway provides a quick route to and from the capital, putting Gloucestershire and delightful Cheltenham within a two-hour drive of west London — perfect for people who want a reachable second home — while train commuters can get to Paddington in 90 minutes.

Crossways, a scheme of 20 classic-style honey-coloured stone cottages, is in the pretty market town of Stow-on-the-Wold.

Prices from £445,000. Call Knight Frank on 01789 206967.