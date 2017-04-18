  1. Property news
New homes in east London along the marathon route: the fast-changing Crossrail and regeneration hotspots in the spotlight this weekend

Where to find new homes along the marathon route

  • 1/11 Riverside hotspots

    The marathon route runs close to the river Thames for much of its journey, throwing the spotlight on a host of often overlooked riverside new homes hotspots.

  • 2/11 Woolwich

    You pay a premium to live within the walled estate of Royal Arsenal Riverside. Flats start at £432,500, while three-bedroom duplex penthouses at Waterfront, the latest phase, cost from £1,295,000 to £1,905,000. Call 020 8331 7130.

  • 3/11 Woolwich

    Trinity Walk, located outside Woolwich town centre, has new apartments and townhouses priced from £330,000. Call 020 3247 4762.

  • 4/11 Greenwich

    Iverna Quay overlooking Greenwich Yacht Club has maisonettes and “uberhauses”, space-efficient, split-level family homes with an external as well as an internal staircase, allowing for a linked sunken patio and first-floor terrace. Prices from £425,000. Call 020 8305 2712.

  • 5/11 Greenwich

    Check out the riverside strip between the historic town centre and the peninsula. For years, the so-called Thames Path was inaccessible because of depots and disused wharves, but it is now opening up with exciting projects such as Enderby Wharf, where a new cruise liner terminal is earmarked alongside 700 new homes, a hotel, shops and riverbus pier. Barratt is selling apartments at Enderby Wharf priced from £435,000 to £810,000. Call 0844 811 4334.

  • 6/11 Deptford

    The Gramercy, at Creek Road, is a new scheme of flats and townhouses right on the boundary, moments from the Cutty Sark ship, whose metal and wood structure is the design inspiration for the show flat. Prices start at £630,000 for a two-bedroom apartment. Call 020 3320 8220.

  • 7/11 Deptford

    Kent Wharf is another Creekside scheme, alongside Trinity Laban dance centre. Prices from £369,995. Call Bellway on 01689 886400.

  • 8/11 Deptford

    Molten Court is the latest phase of Deptford Foundry, a former ironworks turned into 316 homes and 70 artists’ studios. Prices from £395,000. Call 020 7526 9229.

  • 9/11 Rotherhithe

    Quebec Quarter has 151 apartments, some for shared ownership, priced from £560,000. Call L&Q on 0844 4069800.

  • 10/11 Poplar

    A raft of new housing is underway in Poplar, including Lansbury Square. Prices from £349,995. Call 01689 886431.

  • 11/11 Wapping

    The former “Fortress Wapping” News International compound is being transformed into London Dock, with 1,800 swish new-build apartments. The site will become a landscaped neighbourhood, also offering a new arts and shopping quarter. Listed vaults and warehouses are being restored for artists’ studios, galleries and boutiques, while European-style civic squares are being created, along with new pedestrian routes to the Thames and the cobbled high street. Prices at London Dock start at £1,724,950 for a three-bedroom flat. Call 020 3883 7224.

The gracious old naval town of Greenwich will be thrust into the global spotlight on Sunday when more than 40,000 marathon runners set off from the royal park against the magnificent backdrop of Wren architecture, the River Thames and the gleaming skyscrapers of Canary Wharf.

As well as a sporting challenge, the 26-mile route ending at Buckingham Palace is an opportunity for a fascinating property search through a fast-changing swathe of London where house price hikes of recent years will leave many runners gasping for breath.

Homes along every mile of the route have more than tripled in value since 2000. Yet while the average price now stands at almost £700,000, boosted by the gold-plated streets of St James’s, where properties typically cost £1.6m, there are much cheaper areas where regeneration is making a huge difference and the investment outlook for buyers is promising.

Spectacular panoramas courtesy of aerial television cameras will reveal how the capital’s centre of gravity is inexorably shifting east, with countless housing projects beyond Tower Bridge.

East London's fast-changing districts are booming

Transport upgrades, notably Crossrail (the Elizabeth Line), are increasing the allure of eastern districts too — not just riverside neighbourhoods but historic inner suburbs such as low-profile Charlton and leafy Blackheath.

And former outposts are no longer a cultural desert either. Woolwich is getting a £31 million cultural quarter — two theatres and rehearsal studios, artists’ spaces and outside performance areas at the old Royal Arsenal ammunitions factory — while Poplar, where English National Ballet is opening a sparkling new campus, already has an Art Line Walk.

Developers are seizing the moment by opening show homes, so if you’re a marathon spectator put on your walking boots and as the runners fade into the distance go on a property marathon and search for your new home.

EAST LONDON'S PROPERTY SPOTS TO WATCH
From £330,000: flats at Trinity walk in Woolwich

WOOLWICH: 4 MILES

A new Crossrail station in 2018 is a genuine game-changer for the area, slashing journey times to Canary Wharf and Tottenham Court Road to eight and 19 minutes respectively.

Royal Arsenal Riverside, a former munitions factory with dozens of prized listed buildings, is Woolwich’s best address — a new neighbourhood hub with shops, eateries, bars and a monthly farmers’ market. Covering 88 acres, it brings more than 5,000 homes plus the Crossrail station and a riverbus pier.

GREENWICH: 7 MILES

Runners will skirt past Greenwich Peninsula, a seemingly uninviting tract of waterfont land, recognisable as the home of the O2 arena.

This newly created neighbourhood was conceived when John Major was prime minister and later was embraced by Tony Blair, who endorsed the building of the Millennium Dome, a giant big top, as a symbol of optimism for London, in the spirit of the 1951 Festival of Britain.

Now a £1 billion masterplan for a 15,720-home district with shops and offices, schools and community spaces and facilities has been unveiled, crowned by spectacular tapering towers designed by renowned architect Santiago Calatrava. Several glass-clad apartment blocks are already under construction and homes are available to buy off-plan now. Prices start at £530,000. Call 020 3713 6153.

DEPTFORD: 8 MILES

From £630,000: homes at Deptford's The Gramercy

Deptford and Greenwich were previously divided by a derelict land buffer called Creekside, but regeneration is forging the two places together.

Certainly Deptford is appealing to a wider audience. It has a creative vibe rippling out from Goldsmith’s College, a fast-improving high street, cool cafes and music venues and enviably-quick transport connections — just six minutes on the train to London Bridge and a short DLR hop to Docklands.

ROTHERHITHE: 10 MILES

This is a handy halfway point on the Jubilee line between Canary Wharf and the West End. But the former docks district is beginning to offer more than merely one of the easiest possible commutes to work.

A second-wave of regeneration is creating a new waterfront zone next to Canada Water tube station, where work is underway on the first of several thousand new homes by developers Notting Hll Housing and British Land.

Historic Marychurch Street, a cobbled conservation area from where the Pilgrim Fathers set sail to North America in 1620, is arguably the area’s best address, with several wharves and warehouses converted into loft apartments. A hidden gem is South Dock Marina, London’s largest, with 200 berths and a watersports centre.

Some shared ownership: the Quebec Quarter in Rotherhithe offers shared ownership homes alongside flats from £560,000

Formerly fragmented bits of Bermondsey and Rotherhithe are joining up too, with development spreading from smart Shad Thames along Jamaica Road, which used to be quite grim but now has a strip of cafes and bars, while an overspill of gourmet food outlets from Borough Market has sprouted up in refurbished railway arches.

CANARY WHARF: 19 MILES

At Canary Wharf, a new wave of luxury skyscrapers is pushing up prices. The latest launch is One Park Drive, a corn-cob shaped 58-storey tower designed by Tate Modern architects Herzog & de Meuron. Prices start at £575,000 for a studio and £1,080,000 for a two-bedroom apartment. Call 020 7001 3800.

POPLAR: 20 MILES

Poplar, half the price of nearby Canary Wharf, was dominated by council estates and post-industrial eyesores, a rough working class district where house builders feared to tread. But being close to Canary Wharf has helped transform its fortunes. East City Point has Help to Buy flats starting at £325,000. Call 020 7473 1198. Coming soon is Blackwall Reach. Call CBRE on 020 7519 5900.

LIMEHOUSE: 21 MILES

This district is littered with gorgeous warehouse conversions and smart new-build blocks. Sunday’s marathon runners will have passed the 20-mile mark — many of them having hit and gone past “the wall” — by the time they make their way along Narrow Street, a Georgian gem that has been called home by distinguished actor Sir Ian McKellen and politician Lord Owen.

From £1,724,950: prices for a three-bedroom flat at London Dock in Wapping 

WAPPING & SHADWELL: 13 and 22 MILES

Laying back from the river and a little scruffy, Shadwell is on the rise, while Wapping, just east of Tower Bridge and one of the capital’s most historic quarters, has never been smarter. 


