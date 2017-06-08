Few parts of London have such a fascinating history as Holborn, once a borough in its own right.

The district stretches from Smithfield to Covent Garden, taking in the Hatton Garden jewellery quarter and Chancery Lane’s Inns of Court.

“Urban” since the Middle Ages, it still has ancient guilds and trades, and is now finding a fresh residential profile with tasteful homes for a new generation of local employees — lawyers, accountants and media creatives — who want to live close to their workplace.

Many of the new homes are boutique developments in keeping with the area’s individuality.

At Hatton Wall in the jewellery quarter, seven flats have been created in a refurbished warehouse with offices at street level.

All the homes have outside space, underfloor heating and comfort cooling. From £645,000. Call Hamptons on 020 3451 1544.

£645,000: flats at Hatton Wall

The Grays also slots into this category. Formerly solicitors’ offices, there are now 13 flats with 24-hour concierge. From £638,750. Call 020 7416 6749.