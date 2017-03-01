After two decades of snails-pace regeneration Brentford has stepped up a gear. The west London town sits where the Thames and River Brent join, while the Grand Union Canal also runs through it, meaning great potential for waterfront homes.

Brentford Lock West, pictured, is a scheme of 530 apartments and townhouses, part of an 11-acre project on the canal banks.

As one of the development partners is the Canal & River Trust, half of profits generated is invested back into the UK’s waterways network.

As well as commercial and leisure space, new moorings, pontoons and a footbridge are being created, the towpath is being widened and Art Deco warehouses are being refurbished. Prices from £412,500. Call 020 3504 6403.

Coming soon is 900-home Brentford Waterside, by developer Ballymore, which will revitalise a neglected stretch of the high street and integrate with the waterfront, creating a new quarter. To register, call 020 7510 9100.

Here, too, is The Market Building, 44 good-value flats next to the Butts conservation area, an L-shaped enclave with a market square dominated by the old town’s listed former magistrates’ court.

Built in 1850, the court is now nine flats, a café and restaurant. Get a taste of the area at the Sunday farmers’ market.