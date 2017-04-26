  1. Property news
Help to Buy homes for young singles in north-west London: new Chicago-style skyscraper flats in Harrow come with solar electricity and communal roof terraces

The Heart of Harrow regeneration project and University of Westminster Media, Arts and Design campus are creating a buzz in this north-west London commuter spot.

H&P

Take a tour: new homes for young commuters in Harrow

  • 1/6 Harrow Square

    Harrow Square is a scheme of 318 flats designed by Chicago-based skyscraper specialists SOM architects. Scroll right...

  • 2/6 Harrow Square

    Four blocks rise from six to 20 storeys, part of a new high street commercial hub that includes a new library, shops, offices and upgraded public spaces. Scroll right...

  • 3/6 Harrow Square

    There are also communal roof terraces, and solar panels help generate cheaper electricity for residents. Prices from £406,000. Call Barratt on 0844 811 4321.

  • 4/6 Roxborough House

    Roxburgh House replaces former Harrow Building Society’s headquarters and brings 18 flats. Scroll right...

  • 5/6 Roxborough House

    Prices from £325,000. Call 020 8912 0006.

  • 6/6 Lexicon Harrow

    Lexicon occupies the site of the old town centre library — 230 flats priced from £490,000 for two bedrooms. Call 020 3432 9106.

    Lexicon, Harrow-on-the-Hill

Harrow, in Zone 5, is a family favourite thanks to its handsome Georgian conservation quarter, its many big interwar houses built at low densities, green open spaces, famous Harrow School and quick train links to central London.

Now a Heart of Harrow regeneration project is transforming the town centre and attracting young singles and couples.

There’s already a youthful buzz about the place with University of Westminster Media, Arts and Design campus.

Up to 5,000 new homes are on the way with Help to Buy properties included.

Harrow Square is a higher-profile scheme of 318 flats designed by Chicago-based skyscraper specialists SOM  architects. Four blocks rise from six to 20 storeys, part of a new high street commercial hub that includes a new library, shops, offices and upgraded public spaces.

Many of the homes are dual-aspect, while there are also communal roof terraces, and solar panels help generate cheaper electricity for residents. Prices from £406,000. Call Barratt on 0844 811 4321.

A former Kodak printworks has been bulldozed to make way for 1,800 homes. Harrow View West, the first phase of 600 homes, has family houses with gardens set in leafy avenues. Prices from £640,000. Call Persimmon on 020 8432 1019.

Redrow’s Lyon Square has 310 flats priced from £505,000. Concierge, underground parking and gym are in the package. Call 020 3553 3765.


