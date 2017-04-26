Architectural historian Nikolaus Pevsner described St Martin’s in Gospel Oak, NW5, as “the craziest of London’s Victorian churches”, due mainly to its incomplete-looking tower and William Morris stained-glass windows.

The Grade I-listed church sits in a pocket of London that was zapped in the Sixties by Camden council planners to build low-rise estates. Apart from the church, all that remains of Victorian Gospel Oak is the pleasant cache of streets north of Mansfield Road running up to Hampstead Heath. It’s an under-the-radar location but plugged into the Overground.

From £505,000: flats in St Martin's Walk, Gospel Oak

Bacton, a council housing estate, is getting a facelift by award-winning Karakusevic Carson Architects who have also designed a new block of 21 private flats priced from £505,000.

Called St Martin’s Walk, it is an elegant architectural intervention with distinctive brickwork frontages, big windows and recessed balconies. Call Savills on 020 3320 8220.