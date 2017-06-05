Hackbridge, in Sutton borough, was relatively unknown until the arrival of BedZED a decade ago.

This showpiece zero-energy housing project was shortlisted for the Stirling Prize for architecture, triggering more eco-developments that are turning the area into the “UK’s first sustainable suburb, one of the greenest places in the country to live”, says the local council.

Once a sedate Edwardian suburb, Hackbridge is in Zone 4, 25 minutes from Victoria, on the River Wandle’s banks.

New Mill Quarter, formerly an industrial estate, is the biggest scheme there yet — a new neighbourhood of 750 homes moments from the train station and with its own district heating system.

The lowdown With plenty of green space, a mile-long High Street and excellent state schools, Sutton can be a good place to raise a family. Ten miles south-west of central London, Sutton has Morden to the north, Carshalton and Wallington to the east, Banstead to the south and Cheam to the west.

Travel Trains from Sutton station to Victoria and London Bridge take a little over half an hour. Thameslink services to St Pancras, via Blackfriars and Farringdon, take about 50 minutes. Sutton, Belmont and West Sutton stations are in Zone 5 and an annual travelcard to Zone 1 costs £2,208. Sutton Common is in Zone 4 (annual travelcard, £1,860).

Schools There are five state primary schools judged to be 'outstanding' by OFSTED with three comprehensive schools boasting the same status. Sutton's five grammar schools draw pupils from all over south London.

Sutton United In a classic case of David vs Goliath, Sutton United's modest 5,000-seat Gander Green Lane stadium is set to host Arsenal for the fifth round FA Cup battle on February 20 2017.

Sutton United Paul Doswell is the manager of Sutton United ad helped them become the National League South Champions.

Shopping St Nicholas shopping centre offers a variety of different chain high street shops. The smaller Times Square shopping centre is currently undergoing refurbishment.

Pearson Cycles Sutton's most interesting shop is Pearson Cycles, which claims to be the oldest bicycle shop in the world — verified by the Guinness Book of Records. It has been run by the same family in the High Street since 1860 when it started life as a blacksmith's and still makes its own bikes.

The Projekt Owner Mike Lawrence first set up his Menwears clothing shop eight years ago on the High Street. They exclusively stock designers Farah, Barbour and Carhartt

Restaurants Chain restaurants include PizzaExpress, Zizzi and Nando's. The best restaurant is Brasserie Vacherin, an award-winning classic French bistro. The Grumpy Mole gastropub in nearby Cheam is also recommended.

Manze's Traditional Pie & Mash Shop Manze's first opened in the area in 1997 and manager Michael Powell is helping to keep the famous Pie and Mash name going. Here you'll find traditional recipes of pie, mash, jellied eels and liquor.

Brasserie Vacherin Specialising in French cuisine, Brasserie Vacherin offers a touch of French flair to south London. Opt for one of the many cocktails or signature dish Moules Mariniere. (Pictured: supervisor Flavio Lebres)

Sutton Music Centre Sutton Music Centre has been a one-stop-shop for live music instruments since the 1960's and has been in it's current location for 8 years. The shop also runs a music school from the recording studio.

Open space For green space head to Manor Park as the town centre park boasts a playground, an outdoor gym and an eco-friendly café. Keen walkers should visit Banstead Heath which covers a staggering 760 acres.

The standout architectural aspect is “living walls” that help to regulate air temperature, combat pollution, absorb rainwater and increase biodiversity.

Apartment blocks will have community roof gardens.

From £264,000: homes in New Mill Quarter

Prices from £263,995. Call David Wilson Homes on 0844 777 0034.

Maple Grove is another Hackbridge launch, with 25 houses alongside a nature reserve.

From £525,000. Call Rydon (0845 241 6070).