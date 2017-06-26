Clapham in south London is comparable in price to coveted north London addresses such as Islington or Hampstead.

The 220-acre expanse of its common is one reason. Another is the three Northern line Tube stations connecting it to the City and central London in 20 minutes.

Twentysomethings like the gyms, bars and the train links, while families gravitate towards the Old Town and its pond, kid-friendly cafés, gift shops and organic food outlets.

A new development of 79 homes, 330 Clapham Road aims to attract both types of buyer, having a mix of apartments and townhouses, all a short walk from the lively high street.

Flats are priced from £475,000, with houses from £1.35 million. Call 020 7368 4830.

Metropolitan Crescent is another scheme that is well-located, with a very good address in SW4. Well, what else would you expect from the gated former headquarters of the Post Office workers’ union?

The grand, crescent-shaped building in Crescent Lane dates from the Thirties and has an imposing manor house-style entrance, along with a carriage driveway and landscaped rear gardens.

Apartments from £675,000. Penthouses cost from £1.4 million. Call Galliard on 020 7620 1500.