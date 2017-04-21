In travel Zone 6, Orpington just squeezes into Oyster card territory and is recapturing the allure it had in the Fifties, when an aspiring post-war generation moved from the bombed-out inner-city to the neat, leafy avenues of this swathe of suburban south-east London.

A new generation is discovering the value-for-money homes and fast rail links that attracted bank clerks, factory managers, civil servants and shop workers more than half a century ago. The town offers frequent trains and 18-minute journeys to London Bridge, and peak-time services have been increased to meet the extra demand. Property prices have jumped 20 per cent during the last three years and are still nudging up.

Brunswick Square is being built on the site of the former Orpington police station and is part of an ambitious town centre makeover that is raising the quality of the local restaurant and retail scene.

The 83 flats, priced from £335,000, are a step up in quality for the area. Call Berkeley Homes on 01689 669066 for more information.