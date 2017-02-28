Developer Portdevon opened the doors of a furnished, move-in ready penthouse with views of the famous rugby stadium on Sunday, just in time for the Six Nations match between England and Italy at Twickenham.

With prices from £579,950, the Twickenham House scheme also offers a further 21 flats, just a short walk from the train station and town centre, both of which are benefiting from a facelift that is boosting the south-west London suburb's popularity. Call 020 3301 0513.

From £1.55 million: Georgian-style townhouses with contemporary interiors at Brewery Gate, Twickenham

Brewery Gate, another Twickenham new build, includes a gated mews of Georgian-style four-bedroom townhouses with portico entrances, first-floor terraces and rooftop dormers priced from £1.55 million. The homes run alongside the River Crane and have quick pedestrian access to the train station via an underpass. Call St James on 020 3002 9457.