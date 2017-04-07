Packington Square, above, near Angel, borders Regent’s Canal and gentrified Georgian terraces.

Hyde housing association has remodelled this former council estate into a new neighbourhood, blending modern and classic architecture in low-rise blocks set around public squares. Prices from £485,000. Call JLL on 0845 241 4090.

From £715,000: flats at Islington Square

At nearby Islington Square, another new address, Edwardian warehouses are being turned into loft-style flats, with new homes above original loading bays — 263 in all. The development features a double-arched entrance leading to a new shopping arcade and civic square created behind the impressive façade, with an acre of green communal space installed across the rooftops.

A new pedestrian route leads from Upper Street via a “floating” glass-roofed internal garden to the covered arcade and cafés. There’s a new Odeon cinema concept called The Lounge, plus a gym.

Prices from £715,000. Call 020 7409 8756.