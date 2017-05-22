Art Deco Denham Film Studios in Buckinghamshire, a 25-minute commute from Marylebone, are being redeveloped in a £120 million Weston Homes scheme.

This birthplace of Oscar-winning movies played host to Elizabeth Taylor in The Mirror Crack’d (1980), to directors Stanley Kubrick and Steven Spielberg, and to Laurence Olivier’s Henry V (1944).

Fronting the North Orbital Road near so-pretty Denham village, a celeb favourite, is 11.94 acres of residential development centred around the Grade II-listed film studio and lab.

The original was designed by Bauhaus founder Walter Gropius in 1936, evoking the style and spirit of an ocean liner, for film producer and studio founder Alexander Korda.

Denham Film Studios

Now it is home to 224 converted and newly built homes, including 154 one-, two- and three-bedroom flats and 70 four- and five-bedroom family townhouses. Inside is the original cinema where movies were screened to their directors, alongside an oval Art Deco cocktail bar and community hall.

The new homes are designed around garden squares, landscaped grounds, water features, private gardens and protected woodland, while movie-themed artwork features throughout.

In Grade-II listed Korda House flats start from £350,000 for one bedroom and £440,000 for two bedrooms.

Flats in new-build Saltzman House start from £315,000 for one bedroom and £395,000 for two bedrooms.

Houses launch in October, with guide prices from £800,000. Denham station is a short walk away. Call 01279 873 300 or visit weston-homes.com.