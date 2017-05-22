  1. Property news
  2. Buying

New homes in Art Deco film studio: Elizabeth Taylor, Stanley Kubrick, Steven Spielberg and Laurence Olivier all filmed at Denham Film Studios in Buckinghamshire

Bauhaus-designed Denham Film Studios is 25 minutes from London. Homes in the complex are now available, from £315,000.

Click to follow
H&P

Homes in Art Deco film studio in Bucks and more homes for film fans

Homes in Art Deco film studio in Bucks and more homes for film fans

  • 1/13 Denham Film Studios

    Art Deco Denham Film Studios in Buckinghamshire, a 25-minute commute from Marylebone was designed by Bauhaus founder Walter Gropius in 1936, evoking the style and spirit of an ocean liner, for film producer and studio founder Alexander Korda.

  • 2/13 Denham Film Studios

    Inside is the original cinema where movies were screened to their directors, and the Art Deco actors' cocktail bar and community hall.

  • 3/13 Denham Film Studios

    The new homes are designed around garden squares, landscaped grounds, water features, private gardens and protected woodland, while movie-themed artwork features throughout. Prices from £800,000. Scroll right to see more new homes with links to the silver screen...

  • 4/13 360 Barking

    Dagenham is looking to become more famous for film than Ford with a new site earmarked for Britain's biggest movie studio.

  • 5/13 360 Barking

    Homes that will be available nearby include 360 Barking in reinvigorated Barking town centre.

  • 6/13 360 Barking

    The development will feature 291 flats in a series of cylindrical towers of up to 28 storeys, with the ground floor devoted to a creative hub for an arts organisation.

  • 7/13 360 Barking

    The project, which includes 96 shared-ownership units, won best scheme in planning at the National Housing Awards and will also provide a venue for cultural events. Prices start at £302,500 for a one-bedroom home. > Read more...

  • 8/13 103 Wardour Street

    For decades, Soho was at the centre of the UK film industry. Soho Square includes the HQ of the British Board of Film Classification, while Wardour Street was lined with film production companies. 103 Wardour Street, former head office of the British Pathé newsreel company, has a glamorous new role.

  • 9/13 103 Wardour Street

    Architect Sheppard Robson has transformed the building into 13 luxury apartments, a gym and two duplex penthouses behind its ornate Portland stone Edwardian façade. > Read more...

  • 10/13 BBC TV Centre

    The former BBC Television Centre at White City in west London was home to shows such as Blue Peter, Doctor Who and Match of the Day, right through to Strictly Come Dancing.

    BBC-1

  • 11/13 BBC TV Centre

    Now, with the Corporation’s move to Salford, the site is being developed by Stanhope into a mix of offices and 950 new homes.

  • 12/13 BBC TV Centre

    One flat has been snapped up by a former BBC producer. “He pinpointed the two-bedroom home where his old office once stood and bought it,” says Television Centre managing director Alistair Shaw.

  • 13/13 BBC TV Centre

    The first phase of 432 homes, overlooking landscaped grounds, are in the iconic Grade II-listed circular building now known as The Helios — around the statue of Helios the Greek sun god — and The Crescent, built around the outside of The Helios flats. From £750,000.

Art Deco Denham Film Studios in Buckinghamshire, a 25-minute commute from Marylebone, are being redeveloped in a £120 million Weston Homes scheme.

This birthplace of Oscar-winning movies played host to Elizabeth Taylor in The Mirror Crack’d (1980), to directors Stanley Kubrick and Steven Spielberg, and to Laurence Olivier’s Henry V (1944).

Fronting the North Orbital Road near so-pretty Denham village, a celeb favourite, is 11.94 acres of residential development centred around the Grade II-listed film studio and lab.

The original was designed by Bauhaus founder Walter Gropius in 1936, evoking the style and spirit of an ocean liner, for film producer and studio founder Alexander Korda.

Denham Film Studios

Now it is home to 224 converted and newly built homes, including 154 one-, two- and three-bedroom flats and 70 four- and five-bedroom family townhouses. Inside is the original cinema where movies were screened to their directors, alongside an oval Art Deco cocktail bar and community hall.

  • Read more

Soho Pathé HQ flats feature 'sprocket hole' arches and orange leather

The new homes are designed around garden squares, landscaped grounds, water features, private gardens and protected woodland, while movie-themed artwork features throughout.

In Grade-II listed Korda House flats start from £350,000 for one bedroom and £440,000 for two bedrooms. 

Read more

Flats in new-build Saltzman House start from £315,000 for one bedroom and £395,000 for two bedrooms.

Houses launch in October, with guide prices from £800,000. Denham station is a short walk away. Call 01279 873 300 or visit weston-homes.com.


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments