A Habitat furniture pack worth £5,000 aims to lure first-time buyers to a development in Wokingham, the Berkshire commuter town.

The incentive is being dangled by developer Paradigm, whose Mulberry House flats cost from £232,500 and qualify for the low-deposit Help to Buy scheme.

While the new low-rise, red-brick building looks like a regional office HQ, behind the brick façade are smart, open-plan apartments with terrace, landscaped grounds and underground parking.

