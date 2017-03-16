  1. Property news
  2. Buying

New flats in Wokingham:Berkshire commuter flats come with £5k furniture package and help-to-buy scheme for first-time buyers

The new build flats cost from £232,500 and qualify for the low-deposit Help to Buy scheme.

A Habitat furniture pack worth £5,000 aims to lure first-time buyers to a development in Wokingham, the Berkshire commuter town.

The incentive is being dangled by developer Paradigm, whose Mulberry House flats cost from £232,500 and qualify for the low-deposit Help to Buy scheme.

While the new low-rise, red-brick building looks  like a regional office HQ, behind the brick façade are smart, open-plan apartments with terrace, landscaped grounds and underground parking.

Call 020 3143 4814.


