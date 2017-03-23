St Clements is an imaginative redevelopment of a derelict, but listed, former Victorian asylum in Bow, handy for both Canary Wharf and the City.
Now a 252-home walled estate, it was palatial and advanced when built in 1874, having central heating, marble pillars, a chapel with an organ and a 100ft-long dining hall. The impressive frontage on Mile End Road remains as well as original workshops and a lodge, the latter converted into a two-bedroom house.
Apartments in refurbished older buildings plus new-builds in landscaped grounds cost from £440,000.
The site backs onto Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, now a nature reserve, while the Central line Tube station is moments away.
It is also part of London’s first “Community Land Project”, which links the cost of 23 of the homes to the area’s average median wage, making them genuinely affordable.
Call Cushman & Wakefield on 020 3296 222.
Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram
- More about:
- London
- property
- affordable homes
- Bow
- canary wharf
- the City
- Mile End
- Tower Hamlets
Comments