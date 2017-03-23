1/15 The lowdown Within walking and cycling distance of the City, Bow is just five miles from central London. The neighbourhood has a radical past, again in common with much of the East End. The match girls at the Bryant and May factory famously went on strike in the summer of 1888 and won concessions from their employer and Suffragette and campaigner Sylvia Pankhurst based herself in Bow. There are now lots of independent shops and cafés, and Broadway Market is only a short walk across Victoria Park. Daniel Lynch

2/15 Travel Bow has five stations, either on the London Underground or the Docklands Light Railway, and all are in Zone 2, with an annual travelcard to Zone 1 costing £1,296. Mile End, Bow Road and Bromley-by-Bow are on the District and Hammersmith & City Tube lines; Mile End is additionally on the Central line. Bow Church and Devons Road are both DLR stations with direct routes to Canary Wharf. Daniel Lynch

3/15 Schools All but one of Bow’s state primary schools get a “good” or better Ofsted rating. There are four state comprehensive schools rated “outstanding” with plans for Mulberry School in Richard Street to open a university technical college on the site of the former Bow police station. St Paul’s Way was recently named one of the top 100 non-selective schools in the country. Daniel Lynch

4/15 Restaurants Bow's best gastropub is said to be the Morgan Arms while The Greedy Cow offers something a little different for east Londoners. The burger joint uses unusual meats such as kangaroo, bison and crocodile. East London Liquor Company is the first gin distillery to open in east London for 100 years and offers pizzas and small plates. Alternatively, watch the world go by at Swedish cafe Fika or Zealand Road Coffee. Daniel Lynch

5/15 G.Kelly Pie, mash & Eel shop Fourth generation Neil Vening helps out at the only surviving pie and mash shop on Roman Road Market. They offer a takeaway service for home-sick locals who have moved away from the area and trendy fillings for the hipster crowd. Their production and machinery has remained the same for over 50 years. Daniel Lynch

6/15 Saint Sugar Owner Enzo Moschetta sells free from cakes and pastries, including gluten/sugar free, vegan, diet and lifestyle sweet treats. He has been selling on Roman Road Market for the past 18 months. Daniel Lynch

7/15 George's Plaice Owner Thomas Disson has been selling East End favourites to locals for the past 35 years. Cockles, mussels, whelks and jellied eels can all be seen on the counter. The kippers and pickled herring are caught locally along the Kent and Essex coast. Daniel Lynch

8/15 The Coffee Room Head to Grove Road for Italian coffee and handmade pastries and savouries. (The team pictured: operations manager Benedetta Zuccotti, Head Baker Sara Mongelli, manager Daniele Tironi, manager Awet Ogbaghiorhis, owner Simone Culeddu, assistant barista, senior barista Valentina Maffezzoni and manager Rosa Dalla Santa.) Daniel Lynch

9/15 Pizza Room Opening in February 2016, this pizzeria transports customers back to Italy with their Neopolitan-style pizza. The traditional stone-bake oven was imported from Italy with the dough proved for an impressive 72 hours for the best results. (Pictured: pizza chef and owner Sandro Ferelli.) Daniel Lynch

10/15 Shops Roman Road is famous for its street market that runs between St Stephen’s Road and Parnell Road on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. There is a new vintage, craft and street food market every Saturday on the car park at the junction of St Stephen’s Road and Roman Road. For interior inspiration head towards Corey Homeware. Designer kidswear can be found at Jakss and Zee & Co is a men’s fashion boutique. Daniel Lynch

11/15 Morgan Arms The Morgan Arms started life in 1892 and has transformed from a traditional East End boozer into a trendy gastropub. With six craft beers on tap and a rotating weekly cast ales selection, duty manager Brad Lipscumbe helps to run a quiz night every Tuesday. Daniel Lynch

12/15 Leisure and the arts Bow Arts in Bow Road has artists’ studios, an art gallery, a café and classes. An old varnish factory houses Chisenhale Art Space, where you’ll find Chisenhale Gallery which has a 33-year history of commissioning and producing contemporary art; Chisenhale Dance Space which supports experimentation in modern dance with performances and classes, and artists’ studios for rent. Daniel Lynch

13/15 Nunnery Gallery Sophie Hill is the co-director of the Nunnery Gallery at Bow Arts, Bow Road. The organisation provides a staggering 150 studios for local artists, as well as working with 90 schools to place those artists. Daniel Lynch

14/15 Open spaces Mile End Park is a long linear park that runs from just south of St Paul’s Way to just north of Roman Road and includes a green bridge over Mile End Road. For a change of scenery, Victoria Park is a short walk away. Daniel Lynch