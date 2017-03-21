  1. Property news
  2. Buying

Luxury B&B in Wales for sale: the five-suite harbourside guesthouse has glorious views of Cardigan Bay and is next door to a fine-dining restaurant

Set on Cardigan Bay with its beaches, cycling and sea-fishing, this £675,000 guesthouse comes with a fully equipped kitchen and walled gardens.

Click to follow
H&P
life-changer-22inthp.jpg

Dolls house good looks and an enviable harbourside setting make this award-winning guesthouse in the Georgian seaside resort of Aberaeron, on the Mid Wales coast, hard to resist. 

The town enjoys an idyllic location on Cardigan Bay with its glorious beaches, walking and cycling routes, angling and sea fishing, all on the doorstep of this luxury B&B. 

  • Read more

Real-life 9ft-wide dolls house by the sea is for sale for £250k

There are five plush guest suites, owner’s living space, a fully equipped kitchen/breakfast room, a large dining room and pretty walled gardens filled with colourful plants and space to dine alfresco. 

For fine dining, head next door to the Harbourmaster Hotel, while the university town of Aberystwyth is a 30-minute drive away. 

It’s on the market for £675,000 with Savills (029 2243 9212).

life-changer-22gvhp.jpg
Picture perfect: the Georgian seaside resort of Aberaeron

Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments