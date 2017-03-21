Dolls house good looks and an enviable harbourside setting make this award-winning guesthouse in the Georgian seaside resort of Aberaeron, on the Mid Wales coast, hard to resist.

The town enjoys an idyllic location on Cardigan Bay with its glorious beaches, walking and cycling routes, angling and sea fishing, all on the doorstep of this luxury B&B.

There are five plush guest suites, owner’s living space, a fully equipped kitchen/breakfast room, a large dining room and pretty walled gardens filled with colourful plants and space to dine alfresco.

For fine dining, head next door to the Harbourmaster Hotel, while the university town of Aberystwyth is a 30-minute drive away.

It’s on the market for £675,000 with Savills (029 2243 9212).