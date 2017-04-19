  1. Property news
  2. Buying

London's 10 cheapest boroughs: where to find the best-value homes in the capital, from Barking and Dagenham to Hounslow

East London dominates the list of the most affordable boroughs in the capital, however there is value to be found in north and west London too, if you know where to look...

H&P

London's 10 cheapest boroughs - and homes for sale for less than £300k

  • 1/20 Barking and Dagenham

    Average price February 2017: £277,495

    Average price February 2016: £262,861

    Annual change: 5.6%

    Source: Land Registry, April 2017

    Bob Comics/Flickr

  • 2/20 Barking and Dagenham

    £265,000

    This two-bedroom ground-floor flat is located within half a mile of a Barking transport hub serviced by the National Rail, District and Hammersmith & City lines.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 3/20 Bexley

    Average price February 2017: £333,150

    Average price February 2016: £315,289

    Annual change: 5.7%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 4/20 Bexley

    £280,000

    This converted ground-floor flat has spacious rooms, attractive kerb appeal and a good-sized second bedroom.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 5/20 Newham

    Average price February 2017: £339,746

    Average price February 2016: £329,609

    Annual change: 3.1%

  • 6/20 Newham

    £285,000

    A two-bedroom first-floor converted flat situated in the heart of East Ham and located just off High Street North.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 7/20 Havering

    Average price February 2017: £362,188

    Average price February 2016: £323,930

    Annual change: 11.8%

  • 8/20 Havering

    £289,995

    Split over two levels, this two-bedroom maisonette is in the heart of Upminister High Street and within walking distance of the Tube station.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 9/20 Croydon

    Average price February 2017: £362,869

    Average price February 2016: £337,821

    Annual change: 7.4%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 10/20 Croydon

    £295,000

    This recently refurbished loft-style apartment is situated in a popular residential location in Thornton Heath.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 11/20 Sutton

    Average price February 2017: £363,983

    Average price February 2016: £551,088

    Annual change: 3.7%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 12/20 Sutton

    £295,000

    This split-level conversion flat has been recently refurbished and comes with off-street parking to front.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 13/20 Greenwich

    Average price February 2017: £371,259

    Average price February 2016: £365,734

    Annual change: 1.5%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 14/20 Greenwich

    £285,000

    A two-bedroom top-floor flat within the gated development of Brook Village. There's off-street parking and good bus links to Blackheath and the O2.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 15/20 Enfield

    Average price February 2017: £396,260

    Average price February 2016: £367,809

    Annual change: 7.7%

  • 16/20 Enfield

    £299,995

    A two-bedroom, ground-floor flat that offers generous living and entertaining space with a unique turret. Located very close to the station.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 17/20 Hounslow

    Average price February 2017: £398,260

    Average price February 2016: £376,991

    Annual change: 5.6%

  • 18/20 Hounslow

    £260,000

    This two-bedroom, upper-floor flat has access to a gated communal garden and an allocated parking space.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 19/20 Redbridge

    Average price February 2017: £408,175

    Average price February 2016: £377,717

    Annual change: 5.6%

  • 20/20 Redbridge

    £300,000

    A stylish first-floor two-bedroom maisonette that provides spacious accommodation and parking for two cars. Located with 0.7 miles of Woodford station on the Central Line and within minutes of the North Circular.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

The latest house price figures reveal that the average London home now comes with a £475,000 price-tag.

However, homes on the capital’s fringes are significantly cheaper. Average prices in the cheapest borough, Barking and Dagenham, stand at £277,000, according to the latest Land Registry figures.

A quick search on Rightmove reveals more optimistic news for those hoping to get on the property ladder - asking prices for one-bedroom flats in some parts of the east London borough start from £140,000 and two-bedroom flats from £170,000.

High street banks, including Natwest and Santander, are now offering 95 per cent mortgages, which reduces the minimum deposit to £7,000. A couple looking to buy together could aim to save this in two years, if each put aside £146 a month.

  • Read more

New report names the 20 most popular postal districts for homebuyers

For a property valued at £140,000, buyers will also need to have £300 saved for stamp duty and at least £2,000 for legal fees.

RISING DEMAND IN OUTER LONDON

The cheapest areas of the capital are traditionally not the most sought after. However, following years of double-digit house price rises and wages not keeping pace, increasingly stretched Londoners are looking further afield.

As such, London’s second cheapest borough, Bexley is also the most in-demand area for buyers in the capital, according to the latest report from online estate agent eMoov.

Similar interest is being seen in Barking and Dagenham and Havering

Havering is home to some of the fastest-rising prices in the capital - up 11.8 per cent to £362,000 over the past year - but it is the fourth cheapest area to buy in London.

Read more

Property in Bexley sells for an average of £333,000, but again, homes in the south-east borough can be found for cheaper. One-bedroom flats are on the market for £110,000 and two-bedroom flats from £150,000.

Enfield in north London and Hounslow in south-west London also just make it on to the top 10 list of cheapest areas in the capital, with house prices of just under £400,000, placing them in eighth and ninth positions, respectively.

In Enfield, £180,000 is the minimum price for which you'll find a one-bedroom flat, with two-bedroom flats starting from £230,000.

Hounslow is slightly cheaper, with one-bedroom homes having asking prices of £170,000 and two-bedroom flats beginning at just under £200,000.


WHERE TO START YOUR SEARCH

When looking for a home in an area you’re not familiar with, it pays to do search for online area guides, with blogs and local forums also a good way to get an idea of a place from the people who live there.

“It also pays to spend some time in the area, and don’t just view and leave,” says eMoov founder Russell Quirk. “Take a walk or drive around and try visiting during key times of the day, such as rush hour, to get a genuine impression of how busy the roads or other transport links are.” 

In the gallery above, we reveal the 10 cheapest London areas to buy - and find examples of two-bedroom homes for sale in each area. 


