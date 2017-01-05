  1. Property news
  2. Buying

London properties for sale with renovation potential:hot fixer-upper homes for first-time buyers priced below £450k

No longer just for interior designers or DIY experts, homes renovations are proving a hit with the capital's have-a-go first-time buyers. We find projects with bags of potential priced below £450k...

Take a tour: homes for sale under £450,000

  • 1/30 Stratford, E15

    £300,000

    A two-bedroom first-floor apartment in a period conversion. Well-located for Stratford town centre, Westfield shopping centre and the Olympic Park - as well as Maryland station which will have Crossrail connections from next year.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 2/30 Enfield, EN3

    £340,000

    Set in Ponders End near the River Lee Navigation and the Chingford reservoirs, this Victorian house can have two/three bedrooms and offers a 100ft garden.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 3/30 Woolwich, SE18

    £300,000

    The redevelopment of the Royal Arsenal is marking Woolwich out as a regeneration hotspot and this four-bedroom house is a short walk from Woolwich station with its forthcoming Crossrail link.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 4/30 South Norwood, SE25

    £385,000

    With its colourful terraced houses pretty Love Lane is a 'play street', where the road is closed and made safe for children to play for a day, making this two-bedroom house an ideal buy for young families.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 5/30 Catford, SE6

    £360,000

    Arranged over three floors, this three-bedroom home has a large open plan living/dining room and separate kitchen with adjoining utility room. Near both Catford Bridge and Catford train stations.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 6/30 Richmond Park, SW15

    £399,950

    The private rear garden of this two-bedroom home backs directly onto Wimbledon Common. There's a garage and enviable quiet location.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 7/30 Plaistow, E13

    £390,000

    A three-bedroom terrace house in Cumberland Road, with large reception room and rear garden. Custom House DLR station (part of the Crossrail project) is only a short walk away.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 8/30 Wallington, Sutton

    £350,000

    This two-bedroom ground-floor apartment is a blank canvas. There's an open plan kitchen/living area and a private rear garden.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 9/30 Forest Gate, E7

    £300,000

    On a residential street near West Ham Park, this two-bedroom house offers a quiet location a short walk from transport links including Forest Gate rail station and Upton Park on the District and Hammersmith & City lines.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 10/30 Hillingdon, UB8

    £369,950

    This semi-detached two-bedroom house has a separate study as well as off-street parking at the front and a private rear garden with a patio and lawn.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 11/30 Walthamstow, E17

    £300,000

    Set over two floors in up and coming Walthamstow, this two-bedroom flat could provide a project for first time buyers in north east London.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 12/30 South Norwood, SE25

    £300,000

    Half a mile from Norwood Junction station on the London Overground, this two-bedroom Victorian house boasts a private 35ft garden.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 13/30 Forest Gate, E7

    £300,000

    This flat in a Victorian house conversion has had some work done to it already - the second bedroom is in the converted attic.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 14/30 Forest Gate, E7

    £300,000

    The two-bedroom home is well-located for local shops and the transport links of East Ham, Upton Park and Woodgrange Park stations.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 15/30 East Ham, E6

    £344,950

    Located on the Central Park estate, close to the historic park itself, this three-bedroom house is within walking distance of several primary schools rated Outstanding or Good by Ofsted.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 16/30 Selhurst, SE25

    £400,000

    This three-bedroom house is located near the legendary Brit School, whose famous alumni include Amy Winehouse and Adele. It's also very close to Selhurst train station for those of a less musical bent.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 17/30 Enfield, EN3

    £369,995

    This chain-free three-bedroom house is near several well-regarded primary and secondary schools.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 18/30 Enfield, EN3

    £369,995

    Features include double glazing, two reception rooms and a first-floor bathroom - plus a 60ft (approx) rear garden with patio area.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 19/30 Chingford, E4

    £380,000

    Located near the shopping area of Chingford Mount, this three-bedroom terraced house still boasts some Art Deco features in common with many buildings on the high street.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 20/30 Plaistow, E13

    £380,000

    Near Upton Park Underground station, this home has three double bedrooms, loft space and a garden.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 21/30 Chingford, E4

    £450,000

    Close to several road transport links, this three-bedroom detached house offers an open plan kitchen and living area leading out onto a large paved private garden.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 22/30 Highams Park, E4

    £450,000

    This three-bedroom period home is a short walk from Highams Park station, with regular trains to Liverpool Street taking 23 minutes.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 23/30 Leyton, E10

    £450,000

    Boasting a cellar, large garden and spacious rooms, this two-bedroom terraced property is within walking distance of both train and London Underground links and a short stroll from Hackney Marshes.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 24/30 Forest Gate, E7

    £450,000

    With three reception rooms and four bedrooms this house would make a sizeable family home or an investment property - it is being sold with an HMO licence.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 25/30 Blackheath, SE3

    £375,000

    Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, this two-bedroom terrace house is near the shops and amenities of Blackheath. Bus services to North Greenwich Underground station and Greenwich Park are a short walk away.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 26/30 Colindale, NW9

    £364,950

    A two-bedroom first-floor apartment with off-street parking and a rear garden. Close to the transport links of Colindale and Hendon stations.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 27/30 Blackheath, SE3

    £350,000

    This three-bedroom family home has a driveway and a rear garden. It's near the open spaces of Oxleys Wood and just a bus ride from Greenwich Park.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 28/30 South Croydon, Surrey

    £340,000

    A two-bedroom semi-detached home, arranged over two floors. It has easy access to South Croydon train station and nearby bus links.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 29/30 Dagenham, Essex

    £325,000

    This three-bedroom extended family house has off-street parking big enough for two cars.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

  • 30/30 Dagenham, Essex

    £325,000

    Within walking distance of Upney and Beacontree Underground stations, this three-bedroom terrace house has off-street parking and a large rear garden. A conservatory and two reception rooms complete the package.

    View more details, images and floorplan...

Demand for first-time buyer homes in the capital remains stronger than ever, with more buyers than ever searching for "fixer upper" homes in order to take their first step on the property ladder.

With the average price of a London starter home now reaching £468,000, handy home hunters are turning to unmodernised properties in well-connected areas to find more space on tight budgets. 

  • Read more

The key London areas tipped for house price growth this year

"Buyers want to determine whether or not to extend a small kitchen, for example – particularly if an extension will compromise their outside space, and they don’t want to pay a premium for someone else’s interior design preferences," says Wayland Ward-Smith, Partner at Carter Jonas Fulham.

In the outer London boroughs of Brent, Redbridge and Harrow, home improvement planning applications are soaring as home owners choose to add value to properties rather than compromise on space. 

The east London borough of Barking and Dagenham is still the best bet for the capital's first-time buyers, with average prices of £288,000 and flats available under £200,000. 

Yet, in the same borough a three-bedroom home is for sale for £225,000. In need of modernisation, it would be ideal for a buyer looking for a DIY challenge and is just a short walk from Chadwell Heath station where train journeys to London Liverpool Street station take less than 30 minutes. 

Read more

Or, in the west London borough of Hillingdon, which will have two stations on the high-speed Crossrail route, average house prices are now £478,104. This two-bedroom semi-detached home is for sale for £369,950. It needs an update, but benefits include off-street parking and a private rear garden.

There are plenty of renovation opportunities in key parts of the capital that are tipped for further growth with eagerly-anticipated transport launches and line extensions on the horizon.

If you're up for the challenge, take a tour of our pick of London's hot renovation projects currently for sale under £450,000 in our gallery above...


