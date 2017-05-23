Footloose home buyers priced out of Brixton are heading up the hill to Streatham, where a town centre makeover and smart new-build flats add to the district’s allure.

Elm Park Gardens, slotted into the Victorian streetscape, is equidistant between Brixton and Streatham and offers six new four-bedroom townhouses from £880,000. Call Pedder (020 7738 6839).

Elm Park Gardens: new townhouses equidistant between Brixton and Streatham

A scheme of 214 flats close to Streatham Hill station is a step up for the area. The architecture at 142-170 Streatham Hill, by London Square, incorporates the listed Art Deco façade of a former cinema.

Many of the homes have a large balcony or terrace overlooking an inner courtyard garden.

There’s a concierge, gym, cycle storage and parking. Streatham Playhouse, a new theatre space, forms part of the scheme and there’s an on-site M&S food store and café.

Show flats are open. Prices from £450,000. Call 0333 666 2131.