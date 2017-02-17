  1. Property news
  2. Buying

London house prices suffer biggest annual fall for six years:report reveals sellers could pay dearly for over-pricing homes in current market

Although asking prices jumped by 2.6 per cent month-on-month, Rightmove figures also show the biggest annual price falls in the capital since 2011.

H&P

House prices in every borough - from biggest falls to biggest rises

  • 1/32 Kensington and Chelsea

    Average price February 2017: £2,126,942

    Average price February 2016: £2,489,126

    Annual change: -14.6%

    Shutterstock

  • 2/32 Hammersmith and Fulham

    Average price February 2017: £953,345

    Average price February 2016: £1,069,235

    Annual change: -10.8%

  • 3/32 Merton

    Average price February 2017: £641,598

    Average price February 2016: £704,481

    Annual change: -8.9%

  • 4/32 Kingston upon Thames

    Average price February 2017: £592,515

    Average price February 2016: £627,672

    Annual change: -5.6%

  • 5/32 Hounslow

    Average price February 2017: £534,830

    Average price February 2016: £563,555

    Annual change: -5.1%

  • 6/32 Wandsworth

    Average price February 2017: £805,719

    Average price February 2016: £846,666

    Annual change: -4.8%

  • 7/32 Brent

    Average price February 2017: £619,614

    Average price February 2016: £649,889

    Annual change: -4.7%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 8/32 City of Westminster

    Average price February 2017: £1,926,444

    Average price February 2016: £2,015,540

    Annual change: -4.4%

  • 9/32 Ealing

    Average price February 2017: £605,870

    Average price February 2016: £632,596

    Annual change: -4.2%

  • 10/32 Islington

    Average price February 2017: £785,356

    Average price February 2016: £804,467

    Annual change: -2.4%

  • 11/32 Lambeth

    Average price February 2017: £644,160

    Average price February 2016: £658,069

    Annual change: -2.1%

  • 12/32 Sutton

    Average price February 2017: £441,840

    Average price February 2016: £442,303

    Annual change: -0.1%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 13/32 Bromley

    Average price February 2017: £534,213

    Average price February 2016: £532,505

    Annual change: 0.3%

    Graham Hussey

  • 14/32 Richmond upon Thames

    Average price February 2017: £886,068

    Average price February 2016: £878,113

    Annual change: 0.9%

    Graham Hussey

  • 15/32 Southwark

    Average price February 2017: £665,002

    Average price February 2016: £659,096

    Annual change: 0.9%

    Jeremy Selwyn

  • 16/32 Hillingdon

    Average price February 2017: £482,408

    Average price February 2016: £478,230

    Annual change: 0.9%

  • 17/32 Barnet

    Average price February 2017: £696,998

    Average price February 2016: £689,060

    Annual change: 1.2%

  • 18/32 Harrow

    Average price February 2017: £551,855

    Average price February 2016: £542,901

    Annual change: 1.6%

  • 19/32 Lewisham

    Average price February 2017: £465,590

    Average price February 2016: £457,352

    Annual change: 1.8%

  • 20/32 Hackney

    Average price February 2017: £688,163

    Average price February 2016: £666,945

    Annual change: 3.2%

  • 21/32 Haringey

    Average price February 2017: £649,062

    Average price February 2016: £625,016

    Annual change: 3.8%

  • 22/32 Barking and Dagenham

    Average price February 2017: £303,182

    Average price February 2016: £291,638

    Annual change: 4.0%

    Figures based on February 2017 Rightmove House Price Index

    Bob Comics/Flickr

  • 23/32 Waltham Forest

    Average price February 2017: £471,488

    Average price February 2016: £452,689

    Annual change: 4.2%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 24/32 Tower Hamlets

    Average price February 2017: £608,284

    Average price February 2016: £578,662

    Annual change: 5.1%

  • 25/32 Newham

    Average price February 2017: £418,835

    Average price February 2016: £396,582

    Annual change: 5.6%

  • 26/32 Enfield

    Average price February 2017: £480,322

    Average price February 2016: £452,818

    Annual change: 6.1%

  • 27/32 Croydon

    Average price February 2017: £425,581

    Average price February 2016: £399,953

    Annual change: 6.4%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 28/32 Greenwich

    Average price February 2017: £464,479

    Average price February 2016: £432,666

    Annual change: 7.4%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 29/32 Havering

    Average price February 2017: £400,456

    Average price February 2016: £371,090

    Annual change: 7.9%

  • 30/32 Bexley

    Average price February 2017: £366,344

    Average price February 2016: £338,097

    Annual change: 8.4%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 31/32 Redbridge

    Average price February 2017: £478,079

    Average price February 2016: £440,222

    Annual change: 8.6%

  • 32/32 Camden

    Average price February 2017: £1,422,554

    Average price February 2016: £1,117,232

    Annual change: 27.3%

    Daniel Lynch

Average asking prices of homes in the capital have fallen by 0.4 per cent in a year, the biggest annual drop since April 2011.

Average prices have fallen in 12 boroughs since last January, according to Rightmove's House Price Index, yet the average asking price for a London home is still £624,953, following a month-on-month jump of 2.6 per cent.

Inner London boroughs have seen house prices drop by an average of 2.1 per cent, with the biggest falls of 14.6 per cent in London's most expensive borough, Kensington and Chelsea, where average asking prices have dropped from £2.5 million to £2.1 million.

However, across the outer boroughs where house prices are typically cheaper - such as Havering in the east and Hillingdon in the west - modest price rises of 1.4 per cent show that demand remains strong at the most affordable end of the market. 

Slow growth and falling prices across the market mean that over-priced homes listed for sale are being more quickly disregarded by house hunters.

More than 80 agents surveyed by Rightmove this month report their local market as price sensitive and that asking prices set more than a few per cent too high has a negative effect on interest levels.

"Perhaps we’re approaching the territory where many buyers are unable or unwilling to pay what sellers are asking, given the negative combination of rises in the cost of living, tighter lending criteria and a dose of Brexit uncertainty," says Miles Shipside, Rightmove director.

In the boom years leading up to 2016, when house prices were rising by up to 30 per cent a year, a house that was put on the market for five per cent more than it was worth would make its money back within a couple of months.

Now, buyers would have to wait more than two years to see a similar value added to their property.

"Some sellers may have thought there is no price to pay by starting high and reducing the asking price later," says Shipside.

"However, our extensive tracking of properties that have found a buyer shows that your property should substantially out-perform the level of interest in similar properties in your local area during the first three weeks of marketing to minimise the risk of being left on the shelf. 

"Over-pricing loses you that vital initial interest and impetus, and buyers often have reservations about a property that has not sold as quickly as others, or has had a price reduction.”

Kevin Shaw, national sales director at estate agency Leaders, agrees: "Overpricing, particularly in a price-sensitive market, will result in the property sitting on the market until the price is dropped, losing the interest of buyers and ultimately achieving a lower price in the end."

James Sims, director at Brik Estate Agents in Fulham, reports that reducing the price of properties by two or three per cent significantly boosts interest from potential buyers.


