London house prices:'reverse ripple effect' is in full swing as property values in the capital's outer boroughs are now rising faster than in prime central London

A new report reveals London's diverse housing markets are growing at very different paces - and highlights the importance of taking a long-term view when investing in property.

H&P

The average cost of buying in every London borough - January 2017

  • 1/31 Barking and Dagenham

    Average price January 2017: £298,255

    Average price January 2016: £287,364

    Annual change: 3.8%

    Figures based on January 2017  Rightmove House Price Index

    Bob Comics/Flickr

  • 2/31 Barnet

    Average price January 2017: £732,439

    Average price January 2016: £703,248

    Annual change: 4.2%

  • 3/31 Bexley

    Average price January 2017: £370,291

    Average price January 2016: £337,431

    Annual change: 9.7%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 4/31 Brent

    Average price January 2017: £573,189

    Average price January 2016: £601,273

    Annual change: -4.7%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 5/31 Bromley

    Average price January 2017: £556,044

    Average price January 2016: £498,352

    Annual change: 11.6%

    Graham Hussey

  • 6/31 Camden

    Average price January 2017: £1,118,218

    Average price January 2016: £1,338,376

    Annual change: -16.4%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 7/31 Croydon

    Average price January 2017: £423,347

    Average price January 2016: £399,068

    Annual change: 6.1%

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 8/31 Ealing

    Average price January 2017: £604,736

    Average price January 2016: £609,885

    Annual change: -0.8%

  • 9/31 Enfield

    Average price January 2017: £486,236

    Average price January 2016: £447,192

    Annual change: 8.7%

    Alamy

  • 10/31 Greenwich

    Average price January 2017: £464,144

    Average price January 2016: £441,021

    Annual change: 5.2%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 11/31 Hackney

    Average price January 2017: £732,573

    Average price January 2016: £634,150

    Annual change: 15.5%

  • 12/31 Hammersmith and Fulham

    Average price January 2017: £948,671

    Average price January 2016: £1,072,983

    Annual change: -11.6%

  • 13/31 Haringey

    Average price January 2017: £605,271

    Average price January 2016: £558,884

    Annual change: 8.3%

  • 14/31 Harrow

    Average price January 2017: £542,733

    Average price January 2016: £521,899

    Annual change: 4.0%

  • 15/31 Havering

    Average price January 2017: £391,186

    Average price January 2016: £359,847

    Annual change: 8.7%

    John Winfield

  • 16/31 Hillingdon

    Average price January 2017: £483,951

    Average price January 2016: £465,330

    Annual change: 4.0%

  • 17/31 Hounslow

    Average price January 2017: £499,873

    Average price January 2016: £514,740

    Annual change: -2.9%

  • 18/31 Islington

    Average price January 2017: £807,550

    Average price January 2016: £734,066

    Annual change: 10.0%

  • 19/31 Kensington and Chelsea

    Average price January 2017: £2,485,483

    Average price January 2016: £2,256,043

    Annual change: 10.2%

    Shutterstock

  • 20/31 Kingston upon Thames

    Average price January 2017: £621,638

    Average price January 2016: £633,588

    Annual change: -1.9%

  • 21/31 Lambeth

    Average price January 2017: £662,177

    Average price January 2016: £608,077

    Annual change: 8.9%

    DANIEL LYNCH

  • 22/31 Lewisham

    Average price January 2017: £473,592

    Average price January 2016: £453,735

    Annual change: 4.4%

  • 23/31 Merton

    Average price January 2017: £632,749

    Average price January 2016: £611,062

    Annual change: 3.5%

  • 24/31 Newham

    Average price January 2017: £426,971

    Average price January 2016: £401,945

    Annual change: 6.2%

  • 25/31 Redbridge

    Average price January 2017: £446,581

    Average price January 2016: £432,125

    Annual change: 3.3%

  • 26/31 Richmond upon Thames

    Average price January 2017: £864,137

    Average price January 2016: £906,934

    Annual change: -4.7%

    Graham Hussey

  • 27/31 Southwark

    Average price January 2017: £684,410

    Average price January 2016: £645,339

    Annual change: 6.1%

    Jeremy Selwyn

  • 28/31 Sutton

    Average price January 2017: £437,115

    Average price January 2016: £397,705

    Annual change: 9.9%

    Alamy Stock Photo

  • 29/31 Tower Hamlets

    Average price January 2017: £600,774

    Average price January 2016: £584,205

    Annual change: 2.8%

  • 30/31 Waltham Forest

    Average price January 2017: £475,186

    Average price January 2016: £439,241

    Annual change: 8.2%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 31/31 Wandsworth

    Average price January 2017: £775,702

    Average price January 2016: £808,651

    Annual change: -4.1%

London is in the grip of a 'reverse ripple effect', as prices in the capital's cheapest boroughs are now rising faster than the most expensive areas, says a new report.

The analysis, from estate agent Jackson-Stops & Staff, reveals house prices in five of the most expensive prime central London boroughs, including Kensington & Chelsea and Camden, have risen by 110 per cent over the past 10 years, from £451,000 to £947,00, however only 2.5 per cent of this growth occurred in the last year.

Conversely, 20 per cent of the price growth in the five cheapest boroughs has taken place in the last 12 months alone, with values rising a total of 68 per cent in the last decade from £203,000 to £344,000 in areas such as Croydon and Barking and Dagenham.

“Buyers and sellers need to take an important message from this, specifically that a long term view of the property market is essential to decision making processes," says Toby Whittome, Jackson-Stops & Staff’s Sales Director in London.

"Annual fluctuations in prices caused by macro-economic and political issues, as we are seeing right now, should not obscure the big picture."

  • Read more

New house price forecast predicts average property values in 2027

Inner London
Last year the prime property market was hit by both stamp duty tax increases and uncertainty following the Brexit vote, with large swathes of inner London areas seeing property price falls.

The report highlights Southwark and Lambeth as two central areas bucking this trend and outperforming in the short and long term.

A boom in luxury high-rise homes along the South Bank has led to this area becoming London's strongest-performing neighbourhood, with the number of sales up an astonishing 114 per cent year on year.

Prices are tipped to continue to rise in the diverse borough that offers something to buyers at each end of the price spectrum, with a studio flat at One Blackfriars on the market for £10 million, while a one-bedroom flat in Peckham is listed for £225,000.

Plus, savvy buyers are being lured to the borough because of the new Bakerloo line linking Elephant & Castle and Lewisham to the West End, even though the proposed route is 10 years off.

It's a similar story in south London's Lambeth. Home to both the regeneration hotspot of Vauxhall and comparatively more affordable and up-coming areas Brixton and Streatham, it was one of 2016's top 10 fastest-rising boroughs in terms of house price growth.

Outer London
It's no surprise that the more affordable areas on the outer reaches of London are in higher demand with Londoners priced out of central locations.

Over the past year prices have risen fastest in London's cheapest borough, Barking and Dagenham, where average house prices are up 17 per cent from £246,955 to £288,873.

The east London regeneration hotspot was recently named as the capital's most profitable buy-to-let location, which suggests first-time buyers are likely to be competing with landlords for starter homes and pushing prices up further.

London's population is steadily rising and low housing stocks are still too low across the capital, which is also fuelling house price rises in the suburbs.

A silver lining for those struggling to get on the housing ladder comes in the form of a double-edged sword - home values can only rise so far before buyers also start to be priced out of London's more 'affordable' areas.

"With the negative combination of the rising cost of living eating away at modest pay increases, it is hard to see how property prices can keep rising at a fast pace," says Miles Shipside, Rightmove director.

"If it becomes impossible to buy, sellers will also take a hit on the price of their home due to a drop in demand."


