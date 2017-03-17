  1. Property news
London house prices hit record high: an average home in the capital now averages £650,000 - despite slower house price rises and imminent Article 50 trigger

Record house prices in the capital are being bolstered by increased demand in mid- and lower-priced outer London boroughs.

House prices in every borough, March 2017

  • 1/32 Barking and Dagenham

    Average price March 2017: £308,424

    Average price March 2016: £297,528

    Annual change: 3.7%

    Bob Comics/Flickr

  • 2/32 Bexley

    Average price March 2017: £368,643

    Average price March 2016: £354,223

    Annual change: 4.1%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 3/32 Havering

    Average price March 2017: £395,209

    Average price March 2016: £381,495

    Annual change: 3.6%

  • 4/32 Newham

    Average price March 2017: £419,621

    Average price March 2016: £401,284

    Annual change: 4.6%

  • 5/32 Croydon

    Average price March 2017: £429,904

    Average price March 2016: £405,178

    Annual change: 6.1%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 6/32 Sutton

    Average price March 2017: £447,607

    Average price March 2016: £434,463

    Annual change: 3.0%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 7/32 Redbridge

    Average price March 2017: £457,498

    Average price March 2016: £451,094

    Annual change: 1.4%

  • 8/32 Greenwich

    Average price March 2017: £477,430

    Average price March 2016: £447,452

    Annual change: 6.7%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 9/32 Waltham Forest

    Average price March 2017: £479,806

    Average price March 2016: £460,921

    Annual change: 4.1%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 10/32 Lewisham

    Average price March 2017: £480,145

    Average price March 2016: £454,952

    Annual change: 5.5%

  • 11/32 Enfield

    Average price March 2017: £484,897

    Average price March 2016: £448,248

    Annual change: 8.2%

  • 12/32 Hillingdon

    Average price March 2017: £498,685

    Average price March 2016: £478,870

    Annual change: 4.1%

  • 13/32 Bromley

    Average price March 2017: £530,457

    Average price March 2016: £542,103

    Annual change: -2.1%

    Graham Hussey

  • 14/32 Hounslow

    Average price March 2017: £547,630

    Average price March 2016: £555,016

    Annual change: -1.3%

  • 15/32 Harrow

    Average price March 2017: £578,475

    Average price March 2016: £561,054

    Annual change: 3.1%

  • 16/32 Tower Hamlets

    Average price March 2017: £592,479

    Average price March 2016: £588,121

    Annual change: 0.7%

  • 17/32 Kingston upon Thames

    Average price March 2017: £615,782

    Average price March 2016: £641,468

    Annual change: -4.0%

  • 18/32 Haringey

    Average price March 2017: £625,464

    Average price March 2016: £638,723

    Annual change: -2.1%

  • 19/32 Merton

    Average price March 2017: £641,398

    Average price March 2016: £676,408

    Annual change: -5.2%

  • 20/32 Brent

    Average price March 2017: £642,339

    Average price March 2016: £626,662

    Annual change: 2.5%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 21/32 Ealing

    Average price March 2017: £644,274

    Average price March 2016: £621,116

    Annual change: 3.7%

  • 22/32 Hackney

    Average price March 2017: £648,409

    Average price March 2016: £662,845

    Annual change: -2.2%

  • 23/32 Lambeth

    Average price March 2017: £666,613

    Average price March 2016: £643,039

    Annual change: 3.7%

  • 24/32 Southwark

    Average price March 2017: £675,694

    Average price March 2016: £659,606

    Annual change: 2.4%

    Jeremy Selwyn

  • 25/32 Barnet

    Average price March 2017: £723,166

    Average price March 2016: £717,368

    Annual change: 0.8%

  • 26/32 Islington

    Average price March 2017: £784,991

    Average price March 2016: £826,838

    Annual change: -5.1%

  • 27/32 Wandsworth

    Average price March 2017: £803,990

    Average price March 2016: £867,262

    Annual change: -7.3%

  • 28/32 Richmond upon Thames

    Average price March 2017: £881,612

    Average price March 2016: £923,220

    Annual change: -4.5%

    Graham Hussey

  • 29/32 Hammersmith and Fulham

    Average price March 2017: £935,423

    Average price March 2016: £1,022,953

    Annual change: -8.6%

  • 30/32 Camden

    Average price March 2017: £1,472,558

    Average price March 2016: £1,153,883

    Annual change: 27.6%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 31/32 Kensington and Chelsea

    Average price March 2017: £1,894,061

    Average price March 2016: £2,349,486

    Annual change: -19.4%

    Shutterstock

  • 32/32 City of Westminster

    Average price March 2017: £2,115,155

    Average price March 2016: £1,906,418

    Annual change: 10.9%

Average asking prices in London have hit a record high of £650,000, with price growth driven by rising demand in the outer boroughs.

Buyers priced out of more central London locations because house price growth has vastly outpaced wage rises since the 2008 property crash have been increasingly searching for better value and more spacious homes on the capital's fringes.

Increased demand in these outer suburban boroughs has led to London house prices rising by an average of 1.4 per cent – or more than £8,500 – in the last month alone.

This growth has come despite the widely-reported market uncertainty since Brexit was announced in June last year, and the expectation that Article 50 will be triggered imminently.

London's "most affordable" boroughs
All 12 boroughs where average asking prices are below £500,000 – just over a third of local authorities – have seen annual price growth, according to the latest house price index from Rightmove.

Prices in Enfield in north London, where areas like Cockfosters and Palmers Green attract commuters looking for more spacious family homes, rose by 8.2 per cent annually, hitting £485,000. In the south eastern borough of Greenwich, prices hit £477,000, up 6.7 per cent year on year; and in Croydon, on the capital’s southern fringe, prices rose 6.1 per cent to £430,000.

Revealed: where buyers can find the best-value property in Zones 1-5

The five boroughs with the highest monthly rises were also all in outer London – Ealing (6.3pc), Harrow (4.8pc), Kingston-upon Thames (3.9pc), Barnet (3.8pc) and Brent (3.7pc).

“Whilst people are now more likely to hold out for that second or third bedroom rather than get a smaller place and move again a few years down the line, they are prepared to stretch more to get that home they will “grow into, rather than grow out of” and move a bit further out in the process to find the extra space," says Jack Malnick, sales director of estate agent Chelsea Square in Cricklewood and West and South Hampstead.

“This of course drives up the volume of people looking in the areas we cover in Brent and Barnet which logically, when demand is higher, means a rise in prices.”

Prime central London
Meanwhile some of the most expensive boroughs continue to be hit with falling prices. Kensington & Chelsea, formerly the most expensive borough in London, saw house prices drop by 19.4 per cent, pushing the average asking price below £2 million for the first time in nearly two years.

As a result, Westminster is now home to the highest average house price in London.

“Outer London continues to out-perform inner London in the price-rise stakes, and it is this trend of buyers looking further afield for value that is pushing up demand and therefore prices in many outer boroughs," says Rightmove director Miles Shipside.

“This has helped to push the overall average price of newly-marketed property in Greater London to a record high. With nine months having elapsed since the referendum and stronger demand returning to the market, there are signs that prices are becoming more resilient.”


