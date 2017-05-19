  1. Property news
  2. Buying

London house prices:asking prices are at an all-time high, but Barnet is the only borough to see double-digit price rises over the past year

Modest growth across the capital takes the average asking house price to £650,000, reveals new report.

Click to follow
H&P

Revealed: the 10 cheapest London boroughs, in reverse order (May 2017)

Revealed: the 10 cheapest London boroughs, in reverse order (May 2017)

  • 1/10 Lewisham

    Average asking price May 2017: £490,641

    Average asking price May 2016: £482,336

    Annual change: 1.7%



    Source: Rightmove, March 2017

  • 2/10 Enfield

    Average asking price May 2017: £480,955

    Average asking price May 2016: £476,284

    Annual change: 1%

  • 3/10 Redbridge

    Average asking price May 2017: £472,076

    Average asking price May 2016: £452,517

    Annual change: 4.3%

  • 4/10 Greenwich

    Average asking price May 2017: £464,164

    Average asking price May 2016: £460,532

    Annual change: 0.8%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 5/10 Sutton

    Average asking price May 2017: £448,637

    Average asking price May 2016: £439,176

    Annual change: 2.2%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 6/10 Croydon

    Average asking price May 2017: £436,317

    Average asking price May 2016: £419,856

    Annual change: 3.9%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 7/10 Newham

    Average asking price May 2017: £408,319

    Average asking price May 2016: £401,295

    Annual change: 1.8%

  • 8/10 Havering

    Average asking price May 2017: £404,657

    Average asking price May 2016: £385,906

    Annual change: 4.9%

  • 9/10 Bexley

    Average asking price May 2017: £375,206

    Average asking price May 2016: £359,692

    Annual change: 4.3%

    Daniel Lynch

  • 10/10 Barking and Dagenham

    Average asking price May 2017: £314,233

    Average asking price May 2016: £297,114

    Annual change: 5.8%

    Bob Comics/Flickr

House prices in the north London borough of Barnet have risen by an average of 10 per cent to £738,000 over the past 12 months.

It's the only borough in the capital to see double-digit price growth, reveals Rightmove's latest house price index, released today.

London asking prices have risen by an average of just 0.9 per cent over the same period. However, now averaging £650,000, the price of property coming to market is at an all-time high.

"Time will tell how close these sellers get to their asking prices, but the uncertainty associated with an election has not deterred them from trying in increasing numbers and at an increased average price," says Rightmove director Miles Shipside.

London's cheapest borough, Barking and Dagenham, saw the second highest house price rise of 5.8 per cent. This has taken asking prices in the east London borough to £314,000, still less than half the capital's average.

  • Read more

House price growth in Walthamstow and Peckham outpaces prime Mayfair

Unsurprisingly, all 12 of the boroughs with average house prices below £500,000 have seen at least modest house price rises thanks to increased demand as continually stretched Londoners seek more space and better value.

This includes Bexley, Havering, and Newham in the east, Croydon and Sutton in the south, Hillingdon in the west and Enfield in the north. 

Read more

At the other end of the market, London's more affluent boroughs remain the hardest hit, with the top six most expensive boroughs all recording price falls — including Kensington & ChelseaCity of Westminster and Camden where house prices average more than a million pounds.

In total, a third of boroughs have seen their asking prices fall over the past year. The highest falls occurred in the south-west borough of Merton, home to Wimbledon, where prices fell by an average of 9.2 per cent to £713,285. 


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments