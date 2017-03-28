  1. Property news
London buy of the week:stylish studio flat for sale in a period conversion near Shepherd's Bush and leafy Holland Park

Set in a period conversion, this stylish studio flat ticks all the boxes.

Finding the perfect pied-à-terre can be tricky: the location needs to be spot on, along with a desirable setting for the flat to hold its value well.

This one in a lovely period conversion in Brook Green, W14, ticks all of those boxes matched by a sleek interior design.

The neat, perfectly formed studio has a roomy feel thanks to pale wood floor and white walls.

The open-plan 17ft living space and decent-size bedroom area have fitted storage, shelving and ample light from the big bay window, and the fully equipped kitchen includes integrated appliances.

Open-plan: Smart storage solutions mean you can make the most of the space

Shepherd’s Bush Tube, Holland Park and Westfield’s glitzy shops and eateries are all nearby.

Listed for £399,999, call Foxtons on 020 8012 6788 for more details.


