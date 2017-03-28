Finding the perfect pied-à-terre can be tricky: the location needs to be spot on, along with a desirable setting for the flat to hold its value well.
This one in a lovely period conversion in Brook Green, W14, ticks all of those boxes matched by a sleek interior design.
The neat, perfectly formed studio has a roomy feel thanks to pale wood floor and white walls.
The open-plan 17ft living space and decent-size bedroom area have fitted storage, shelving and ample light from the big bay window, and the fully equipped kitchen includes integrated appliances.
Shepherd’s Bush Tube, Holland Park and Westfield’s glitzy shops and eateries are all nearby.
Listed for £399,999, call Foxtons on 020 8012 6788 for more details.
