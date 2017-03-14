Strut your stuff in Peacock Street, SE17, at this fabulous flat in the iconic Pullens Building.

One of the last surviving tenement buildings in London, it is protected by conservation area status and just a stroll from the shops and Tube at Elephant & Castle.

Restored original details include sash windows, wood floors, exposed brick walls and open fireplaces in a generous reception room and beautifully bright bedroom.

The kitchen has had a complete refit showcasing granite worktops and a range oven, while the bathroom has sleek slate tiles.

There’s a large communal roof terrace with views across London for throwing summer parties and regular access to the City and West Ends.

The flat is on sale for £470,000 chain-free through Nested London (020 3858 2530).