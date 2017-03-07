It’s cheers all round at this award-winning pub conversion in Sheen Road, Richmond, where a lovely flat enjoys original character details including high ceilings and big windows.

The location is perfect for lunchtime strolls into Richmond town centre and through the glorious green acres of Richmond Park, while the first-floor setting gives a light, airy feel to the generous open-plan living space.

The lowdown: an area guide to Richmond







1/7 The lowdown: Richmond Once the home of kings, this attractive town is the perfect spot for families. An idyllic combination of town and country, the commute to Waterloo takes 30 minutes - and on a clear day you can even see St Paul's Cathedral from King Henry's Mound in Richmond Park. Images: Daniel Lynch Daniel Lynch

2/7 Schools Richmond has three primary schools that are judged to be “outstanding” and three comprehensive schools, two of which are judged to be "outstanding" and one is judged "good". There are proposals to open a free secondary school on the Richmond College site in Twickenham. See our full list here. Daniel Lynch

3/7 Shops Richmond has interesting shops and cafés, including a branch of the Margaret Howell fashion brand, Massimo Dutti , Comptoir des Cotonniers , Matches , Zadig & Voltaire , Anthropologie and Zara Home . Maison specialises in French and Scandinavian-inspired painted furniture. Celebrated chocolatier William Curley is based in Paved Court. Daniel Lynch

4/7 Travel Richmond has frequent trains to Waterloo that stop at Clapham Junction, where commuters can change for Victoria. The journey to Waterloo takes between 16 and 30 minutes depending on whether it is a fast or stopping train. Richmond is also on the District Line . The station is in Zone 4 and an annual travelcard to Zone 1 costs £1,844. Daniel Lynch

5/7 Restaurants Lots of chain restaurants have branches in Richmond. La Buvette , tucked away in Church Walk, is a popular local French restaurant, and the Bingham boutique hotel in Petersham Road has a fine dining restaurant. The teahouse at Petersham Nurseries also serves meals in a relaxed setting. See our full list here. Daniel Lynch

6/7 Leisure and the arts Richmond has two theatres: the Richmond Theatre often has touring plays before or after a West End run, and the Orange Tree is a leading fringe theatre. There are two cinemas: The Odeon multiplex and the Curzon . The council-owned Pools on the Park in the Old Deer Park has outdoor and indoor swimming pools. Daniel Lynch

7/7 Open spaces The Green is a popular picnic spot on weekends. At the weekend locals head for the 2,360 acres of Richmond Park, once a royal hunting ground, where walkers, cyclists and horse riders have plenty of space to explore. In spring the Isabella Plantation is a blaze of colour as the large collection of azaleas come into flower. The Thames Path also passes through Richmond. Daniel Lynch

Ample kitchen and dining areas sit beneath a vaulted ceiling, along with oak floors that lead to a bedroom with fitted wardrobes and leafy views. You also get secure underground parking and space to store a bike.

It's for sale for £550,000 through Savills (020 8012 3122).