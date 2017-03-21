  1. Property news
London buy of the week: a two-bedroom Kentish Town flat within walking distance of Camden Market and Hampstead Heath

This new flat in the heart of hip NW5 is on the market for £495,000 and comes with a metro-tiled bathroom, underfloor heating, and sash windows.

In Kentish Town, NW5, a flat is for sale in this boutique scheme within walking distance of cool cocktail bars and award-winning pubs. 

Camden Market and Hampstead Heath are just two more of the famous London attractions nearby. 

Both high-spec bedrooms have decent storage, the bathroom is metro-tiled and the open-plan reception/dining/kitchen space has underfloor heating, designer cabinetry, marble splashbacks, sleek appliances and sash windows.

£495,000 through Hamptons International (020 3451 1544).

Smart conversion: the two-bedroom flat boasts an array of fashionable features 

