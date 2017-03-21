In Kentish Town, NW5, a flat is for sale in this boutique scheme within walking distance of cool cocktail bars and award-winning pubs.
Camden Market and Hampstead Heath are just two more of the famous London attractions nearby.
Both high-spec bedrooms have decent storage, the bathroom is metro-tiled and the open-plan reception/dining/kitchen space has underfloor heating, designer cabinetry, marble splashbacks, sleek appliances and sash windows.
£495,000 through Hamptons International (020 3451 1544).
Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook
- More about:
- London
- property
- Kentish Town
- Camden
- Hampstead Heath
Comments