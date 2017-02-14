This cool, stylish flat in Poplar High Street has a generous, open-plan living/dining/kitchen space and warm wood floors.

The kitchen is white metro-tiled, while the bright reception space has an exposed-brick feature wall housing an open fireplace.

It’s all lit by a huge window and glass doors out to a private terrace.





Both of the bedrooms — one en suite — have ample wardrobes and there’s a study, a communal garden and off-street parking.

The bars, shops and restaurants of Canary Wharf are eight minutes away by DLR.

It's for sale for £675,000. Call Foxtons (020 8012 6727)