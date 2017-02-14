This cool, stylish flat in Poplar High Street has a generous, open-plan living/dining/kitchen space and warm wood floors.
The kitchen is white metro-tiled, while the bright reception space has an exposed-brick feature wall housing an open fireplace.
It’s all lit by a huge window and glass doors out to a private terrace.
Both of the bedrooms — one en suite — have ample wardrobes and there’s a study, a communal garden and off-street parking.
The bars, shops and restaurants of Canary Wharf are eight minutes away by DLR.
It's for sale for £675,000. Call Foxtons (020 8012 6727)
Poplar: the lowdown
1/12 The lowdown
Much of Poplar was destroyed in the Second World War, but now the district is on the up. There are plans afoot for the regeneration of the vibrant Chrisp Street Market with a ten year plan in place for the rebuilding of Aberfeldy Estate in East India Dock Road.
2/12 Travel
DLR stations are at Westferry, Poplar, Blackwall, East India, All Saints and Langdon Park, with City and Canary Wharf trains, with Canary Wharf Crossrail station opening at West India Quay in December next year. All stations are in Zone 2. An annual travelcard to Zone 1 is £1,296.
3/12 Schools
Poplar’s primary schools are all judged “good” or better by Ofsted. Those rated “outstanding” are: Culloden, Bygrove, Manorfield in Wyvis Street and Cyril Jackson. St Paul’s Way Trust is the area's outstanding comprehensive. There are two local private schools: River House Montessori off Marsh Wall in the Isle of Dogs, and Faraday School in Orchard Place at Trinity Buoy Wharf.
4/12 Shopping
The local shops can be found along Poplar High Street and East India Dock Road. Or, head to the Chrisp Street Market which is due for an extensive makeover. Residents jump on the DLR to Canary Wharf or Westfield Stratford City for a more varied choice of shops.
5/12 Crisp Street Market
Chrisp Street Market is a legacy from the Live Architecture Exhibition in 1951, designed to demonstrate the power of architecture and town planning to transform the country in the post-war years.
6/12 Premier Bakers
A newcomer to Poplar, Akhter Chowdhury became the owner of the bakery two months ago. But, the shop has been serving residents for the past 15 years. They specialise in freshly made breads, savouries and cream cakes.
7/12 Madhubon Sweets & Spice,
Madhubon Sweets & Spice is a specialist shop selling Indian sweets and snacks. Owner Abu Lais has been a fixture in the area for the past six years. They are famous for their Barfi squares (pictured), which are made from milk powder & sugar mixed with nuts and other sweet treats such as chocolate,
8/12 Restaurants
Bow Creek Café offers a river view whereas Fatboy’s Diner gives residents a little taste of an American-style diner. Il Bianco Italian restaurant has recently opened The Island Grocer, a grocery store, espresso bar and deli restaurant at London City Island. Canary Wharf or Westfield Stratford City offer a choice of more restaurants.
9/12 Maureen's Pie & Mash
Jason Patterson is a 3rd generation pie man and owner of Maureen's Pie & Mash. It uses decades-old family recipes to make the traditional pie, mash and liquor. But if pie and mash isn't your meal of choice, opt for the salt beef instead.
10/12 Limehouse Cut
Bartlett Park backs on to Limehouse Cut and is Poplar’s largest park.
11/12 Lansbury ABC
Adam Spelling is head coach at Lansbury ABC and the club has been a fixture of Poplar since the '80's when it was established by local fighter & trainer Johnny Eames. Following misfortune it shut down but reopened in 2008.
12/12 Leisure and the arts
Follow the street art trail at Trinity Buoy Wharf arts quarter to find London’s only lighthouse. Poplar Baths Leisure Centre and Gym was restored and reopened last summer after nearly 30 years to provide a local council-run swimming pool.
