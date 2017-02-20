First-time buyers can snap up this tasty new one-bedroom first-floor flat in Gateway House, in the foodie haven of Finchley, N3.

It’s in Regent’s Park Road, where you’ll also find an array of restaurants and specialist food stores.

High-spec design and a focus on light and space have gone into the finish of this home.

Full-width balcony: the apartment is well-located for the transport links and foodie hotspots of Finchley Central

The open-plan living area is all about oak floors and a roomy, white gloss kitchen.

The bedroom is plush and there’s a sleek bathroom, while the full-width balcony is accessed by large sliding glass doors.

1/7 Finchley Central: the lowdown A naked lady welcomes you to Finchley. Known affectionately by locals as Dirty Gertie or the Wicked Lady, the 16ft bronze statue, with a sword held aloft, stands at Henlys Corner. A wide choice of top-performing state schools, catering for long-standing Jewish and Catholic communities, makes Finchley a good choice for families Daniel Lynch

2/7 Travel Finchley, close to the North Circular Road, has three Tube stations — Finchley Central, West Finchley and Woodside Park — all on the High Barnet branch of the Northern line and in Zone 4. An annual travelcard to Zone 1 costs £1,820.



From Finchley Central, the No 60 bus goes to Baker Street, Marble Arch and Victoria, while the No 143 and the No 326 take shoppers to Brent Cross. Daniel Lynch

3/7 Schools Finchley has good state primary and secondary schools, both selective and comprehensive.Seven state primary schools are judged “outstanding” by Ofsted with three state comprehensive schools are judged “outstanding”. Woodhouse College is local sixth-form college. Finchley and Acton Yochien School is a private Japanese infants school in Hendon Avenue Daniel Lynch

4/7 Shops Finchley has two busy shopping streets — around Finchley Central station, and in North Finchley around Tally Ho Corner where there are branches of Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and Aldi. The large shopping centre Brent Cross is easily reached by bus. Daniel Lynch

5/7 Restaurant Trattoria Raffaele, a small family-run Italian restaurant, has been crowned the number one restaurant in London by the website TripAdvisor. Two Brothers is an upmarket fish and chip restaurant, and The Catcher in the Rye is the local gastropub. Yijo Korean BBQ is an established Korean restaurant in Station Road with a new chef who holds cookery classes. Daniel Lynch

6/7 Leisure and the arts Artsdepot is the local art centre in North Finchley; it has a 395-seat theatre, a 148-seat studio theatre, a gallery, café, bar and studios. Residents can enjoy comedy shows, plays, musicals, children’s events and holds classes and workshops. The Great North Leisure Park has an eight-screen Vue multiplex cinema, a bowling alley and the Finchley Lido with indoor and outdoor swimming pools. Daniel Lynch

7/7 Open space Victoria Park in Ballards Lane has a café, children’s playground and tennis courts. Stephens House and Garden in East End Road was once home to Henry “Inky” Stephens of Stephens’ Ink. He left the house and garden in his will for public enjoyment, and it is now owned by a trust.



The Dollis Valley Greenwalk runs for 10 miles from the Hampstead Heath Extension to Moat Mount in Mill Hill, through Finchley and Woodside Park. Daniel Lynch

A firm favourite right on the doorstep is leafy Victoria Park, while Finchley Central Tube is two minutes away.

The one-bedroom apartment is for sale for £390,000. Through Hamptons International (020 8012 2903).