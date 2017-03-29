Close to the heart of London Fields, The Gransden and Hackney Yard fuses homes and workspace.

This neat, modern development comprises 42 apartments above 23,000 sq ft of studios and offices for creative-sector entrepreneurs and start-up companies.

This development is tipped to become a new neighbourhood hub. Prices from £525,000. Call estate agent Fyfe Mcdade on 020 7613 4044.

From £525,000: The Grandsen flats cleverly fuse home and workspace

Vyn Yard is another east London new build, comprising 16 industrial style homes in Vyner Street, a Bethnal Green hotspot where a street festival is hosted by local art galleries on the first Thursday of every month.

The apartments have vaulted ceilings, steel beams and brick feature walls, plus iPad control of heating, lighting and audiovisual entertainment. There’s a communal roof garden, too.

Prices from £465,000. Call 0330 221 1104.