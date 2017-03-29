  1. Property news
  2. Buying

Live, work and party: flats, studios and offices to launch in new Hackney and Bethnal Green hipster hubs

The Gransden and Hackney Yard developments are tipped to become neighbourhood hotspots with flats from £465,000.

Click to follow
H&P

Living in Hackney: the lowdown

Living in Hackney: the lowdown

  • 1/12 The lowdown

    Once one of London’s least-loved boroughs, Hackney is now one of the capital's most sought-after areas to live in. You'll find designer fashion, artisan food markets and plenty of arts and culture in this thriving East End spot.

    Daniel Lynch

  • 2/12 Travel

    Hackney Central is on the Overground — one stop from Hackney Downs, for Liverpool Street, and two stops for trains to the City from Canonbury. There's also a good selection of buses into central London.

    Daniel Lynch

  • 3/12 Schools

    Hackney possesses a good choice of "outstanding" primary and secondary schools, plus a number of "good" comprehensives.

    Daniel Lynch

  • 4/12 Restaurants

    Wilton Way and the railway arches along Mentmore Terrace are home to a number of bars, cafés and restaurants, but most flock to Broadway Market for its eclectic mix of artisan food and drink.

    Daniel Lynch

  • 5/12 A foodie favourite

    F. Cooke & Sons' traditional pie, mash and eel shop has been a fixture of Hackney since 1900, having been set up by his great grandfather in nearby Dalston in 1862.

    (Pictured: Bob Cooke, a fourth-generation pie and mash man)

    Daniel Lynch

  • 6/12 Pidgin

    Newly-opened Pidgin serves a four-course fixed menu of modern British cuisine which changes every week. alongside an accompanying wine list & guest cocktail.

    (Pictured: owner, James Ramsden)

    Daniel Lynch

  • 7/12 Broadway Market

    Climpson & Sons (the famous coffee roaster and café), The Cat & Mutton pub, and branches of the growing Franco Manca sourdough pizza chain are just some of the delights you'll find along Broadway Market, south of London Fields.

    Daniel Lynch

  • 8/12 Shops

    The main shopping street is Mare Street , but off-the-tourist-beaten-track designer outlet stores for some of the country’s top fashion brands, including Anya Hindmarch and Aquascutum, can be found in Chatham Place.

    Daniel Lynch

  • 9/12 Mare Street

    The pedestrianised section of Mare Street south of Dalston Lane is known locally as The Narrow Way. There are branches of Primark and Marks & Spencer, plus a number of small grocers, bargain stores and fabric shops.

    Daniel Lynch

  • 10/12 Bolt Motorcycles

    This independent motorcycle shop on Richmond Road specialises in custom motorcycles, artwork & apparel. Proprietor Andrew Almond (pictured) works hard to make the shop a beacon for bikers, with a bag of tools on hand for bikers free-of-charge and a coffee shop out front.

    Daniel Lynch

  • 11/12 Leisure and the arts

    The beautiful Frank Matcham-designed Hackney Empire theatre is the jewel in Hackney’s crown, with a varied programme of comedy, opera, musicals, plays and community events.

    Daniel Lynch

  • 12/12 Open spaces

    London Fields is the area’s green lung, and has the added bonus of a heated lido. St John’s Church gardens offer a green oasis in the heart of Hackney and Victoria Park is nearby too.

    Daniel Lynch

Close to the heart of London Fields, The Gransden and Hackney Yard fuses homes and workspace.

This neat, modern development comprises 42 apartments above 23,000 sq ft of studios and offices for creative-sector entrepreneurs and start-up companies.

This development is tipped to become a new neighbourhood hub. Prices from £525,000. Call estate agent Fyfe Mcdade on 020 7613 4044.

the-gransdeninthp.jpg
From £525,000: The Grandsen flats cleverly fuse home and workspace

Vyn Yard is another east London new build, comprising 16 industrial style homes in Vyner Street, a Bethnal Green hotspot where a street festival is hosted by local art galleries on the first Thursday of every month.

The apartments have vaulted ceilings, steel beams and brick feature walls, plus iPad control of heating, lighting and audiovisual entertainment. There’s a communal roof garden, too.

Prices from £465,000. Call 0330 221 1104.

the-vynyardexthp.jpg
From £465,000: Industrial style Vyn Yard homes come with a communal roof garden

Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram

Comments