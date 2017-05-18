Looking to become more famous for film than Ford is Dagenham, where a site is earmarked at Londoneast-uk Business and Technical Park, in Dagenham East, for Britain’s biggest movie studio.
Homes that will be available nearby include 360 Barking in reinvigorated Barking town centre, with 291 flats in a series of cylindrical towers of up to 28 storeys, with the ground floor devoted to a creative hub for an arts organisation.
The project, which includes 96 shared-ownership units, won best scheme in planning at the National Housing Awards and will also provide a venue for cultural events.
Completion is due in 2019. Prices start at £302,500 for a one-bedroom home.
As well as Tube and rail links, residents will be able to commute by boat from Barking RIverside's Thames dock.
Visit 360barking.co.uk or call 020 3675 8554.
