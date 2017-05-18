1/13 360 Barking Dagenham is looking to become more famous for film than Ford with a new site earmarked for Britain's biggest movie studio. Scroll right..

2/13 360 Barking Homes that will be available nearby include 360 Barking in reinvigorated Barking town centre.

3/13 360 Barking The development will feature 291 flats in a series of cylindrical towers of up to 28 storeys, with the ground floor devoted to a creative hub for an arts organisation.

4/13 360 Barking The project, which includes 96 shared-ownership units, won best scheme in planning at the National Housing Awards and will also provide a venue for cultural events. Prices start at £302,500 for a one-bedroom home.

5/13 Denham Film Studios Art Deco Denham Film Studios in Buckinghamshire, a 25-minute commute from Marylebone was designed by Bauhaus founder Walter Gropius in 1936, evoking the style and spirit of an ocean liner, for film producer and studio founder Alexander Korda.

6/13 Denham Film Studios Inside is the original cinema where movies were screened to their directors, and the Art Deco actors' cocktail bar and community hall.

7/13 Denham Film Studios The new homes are designed around garden squares, landscaped grounds, water features, private gardens and protected woodland, while movie-themed artwork features throughout. Prices from £800,000.

8/13 103 Wardour Street For decades, Soho was at the centre of the UK film industry. Soho Square includes the HQ of the British Board of Film Classification, while Wardour Street was lined with film production companies. 103 Wardour Street, former head office of the British Pathé newsreel company, has a glamorous new role.

9/13 103 Wardour Street Architect Sheppard Robson has transformed the building into 13 luxury apartments, a gym and two duplex penthouses behind its ornate Portland stone Edwardian façade.

10/13 BBC TV Centre The former BBC Television Centre at White City in west London was home to shows such as Blue Peter, Doctor Who and Match of the Day, right through to Strictly Come Dancing. BBC-1

11/13 BBC TV Centre Now, with the Corporation’s move to Salford, the site is being developed by Stanhope into a mix of offices and 950 new homes.

12/13 BBC TV Centre One flat has been snapped up by a former BBC producer. “He pinpointed the two-bedroom home where his old office once stood and bought it,” says Television Centre managing director Alistair Shaw.