If you long for a home that offers the perfect blend of vibrant living in a serene spot, this apartment in an urban setting overlooking a sheltered stretch of Regent’s Canal could be the answer.

In Hackney N1, this fabulous flat’s 1,014sq ft of living space includes three double bedrooms — one en suite — a further large bathroom, and an open-plan living/dining/kitchen area.

From the main living space and the bedrooms, you have access to a decked balcony that runs the full width of the apartment.

Haggerston station is a very short stroll away, along with trendy Broadway Market and London Fields, which makes for the perfect summer barbecue spot.

The apartment is on the market for £780,000 through Currell. Call 020 7241 4111.