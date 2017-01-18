The unspoilt rural village of Aisthorpe, Lincoln, provides a dreamy setting for this 1850s barn conversion in an eight-acre plot.

On the market for £799,950, it comes with a stabling for 11 horses and a collection of outbuildings complete with planning permission for transformation into four self-contained holiday homes.

Low Farm is a handsome, stone-built home full of original details and designed to give generous living space, benefiting from double-height ceilings and huge windows. The gorgeous open kitchen and breakfast room is fitted with an Aga oven, the sitting room has an open fire and overlooks the courtyard and the lovely conservatory opens onto pretty gardens.

Enjoy the spacious walled garden from a large light-filled conservatory

Five bedrooms lead off a bespoke oak staircase, all with views over the walled gardens, orchard and paddocks. The master has an en suite shower room, the guest bedroom has a dressing area and there is a big family bathroom.

The property is set back from the road with a private driveway leading through a front garden that boasts its own quaint well.

The famous Dambusters Inn is found in the neighbouring village of Scampton while Aisthrope offers easy access to the schools and facilities of Lincoln. London's Kings Cross can be reached in 1 hour 20 minutes from Newark to the south.

Low Farm is for sale through Savills. Call 02522 508 908 for more details.