Starting each day with the undulating glory of the Yorkshire Dales unfolding before your eyes will be a treat at this converted barn in the rural hamlet of Winterburn near the market town of Skipton.

With over 2,900 sq ft to play with, it's a bargain at £725,000. Capitalise on the beauty and the possibilities could be endless — from a boutique B&B to tea rooms that could be enjoyed by ramblers in the winter and summer months.

The house itself has four bedrooms, a lovely kitchen/dining room warmed by a log-burning stove, sitting and drawing rooms and a spacious, skylit annexe you could let with a large ensuite double bedroom and its own gym/sitting room.

The open-plan kitchen and living area is kept cosy by a log-burning stove (Hunters)

Upstairs, a galleried first floor landing leads to a spacious family bathroom and a further three double bedrooms, including a lovely master suite.

The detached property is set in approximately 1.5 acres of pretty private grounds and accessed via a gravelled driveway.

There is also a workshop and two garages prime for conversion, while planning permission was previously granted for an extension or orangery.

There are excellent schools in both Skipton and the nearby village of Gargrave, as well as train links to Leeds, Bradford, Settle and Carlisle.

Call Hunters on 01756 535000 for more details.