This Cotswold stone barn conversion in a gorgeous setting in Lower Nashend, Gloucestershire, comes with a shepherd’s hut in the garden and a garage suitable for an overhaul, both of which could be holiday rentals.

Listed for sale for £775,000, there’s also a collection of stables and a tack room included in the stunning countryside package.

The barn itself sits at the end of a long driveway and has been beautifully made over to take full advantage of a soaring vaulted ceiling and exposed-stone walls.

£775,000: the three-bedroom barn takes full advantage of the vaulted ceilings and exposed stone walls

The limestone floors are under-heated and there’s a wood-burning stove in the impressive reception/dining room, open-plan to the bespoke kitchen/breakfast room fitted with an Aga.

Two downstairs double bedrooms have the use of a wet room, while the master bedroom upstairs is en suite.

Trains from nearby Stroud to Paddington take just over 90 minutes.

The property is for sale through Hamptons International. Call 01453 493323 for more information.