If you’ve a passion for pastries, this Grade II-listed home in Beaminster, Dorset, will be hard to resist.

The six-bedroom house is full of treats and commands prime position in the pretty town with its inviting shop frontage — a popular patisserie loved for its delicious selection of fruit tarts made with homegrown cherries and apples, freshly picked from the walled gardens.

The house also lends itself to B&B potential with ample living space in a sitting room warmed by a wood-burning stove, kitchen/breakfast room with the requisite Aga, plus the generous bedrooms. Outbuildings could be converted into further guest rooms and there’s the bonus of plenty of parking space.

Trains from nearby Crewkerne reach London in two-and-a-half hours. All in all, a mouthwatering package.

It's for sale for £665,000, through Jackson-Stops & Staff (01308 318018).