Homes in expensive central London postcodes are cheaper than they were before the Brexit vote as developers and estate agents trim prices to reflect the fall in demand.

Typically, values are down by about 15 per cent, and buying now may prove to be a window of opportunity.

Boutique developer Alchemi Group has slashed the price of grand townhouses and flats at its Leinster Square scheme on the cusp of Notting Hill and Bayswater.

However, you still need deep pockets to live in Alchemi’s garden square properties, which now start at £3.95 million.

Call the Alchemi Group on 020 7499 3881 for more details.