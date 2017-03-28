1/45 Tigh Na Sith, Isle of Lewis Tigh Na Sith is one of just two properties in the hamlet of Valsay on the Isle of Lewis, and can only be reached by a 125ft footbridge across a sheltered lagoon. Scroll right...

2/45 Tigh Na Sith, Isle of Lewis Panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, the white sands of Reef beach and Pabay Island beyond can be enjoyed from the large decking accessed from the first floor. Scroll right...

3/45 Tigh Na Sith, Isle of Lewis Tigh Na Sith is surrounded by a beautiful garden bordered by picket fencing and mature hedging. To the front of the house, a gate leads to paved walkways and gravel paths which weave their way through beds, borders and dry stone walls to pretty ponds, an ornamental bridge, a choice of seating areas and a patio. Scroll right...

4/45 Tigh Na Sith, Isle of Lewis This light-filled 'spa style' relaxation suite complete with indoor Endless Pool swimming machine and sauna is one of the cottage's surprise selling points. Scroll right...

5/45 Tigh Na Sith, Isle of Lewis Lighting effects in the pool room have been designed by an architect to give an atmospheric feel, and there is a wall-mounted TV to entertain you while you exercise. Scroll right...

6/45 Tigh Na Sith, Isle of Lewis The modern kitchen boasts bespoke floor and wall units, a breakfast bar and an AGA range. It opens onto pretty gardens jam-packed with characterful features. Scroll right...

7/45 Tigh Na Sith, Isle of Lewis Though isolated and a mile away from the nearest village of Breaclete, Tigh Na Sith (Gaelic for House of Peace), is hard to beat for the stunning natural beauty on its doorstep. Scroll right...

8/45 More unusual homes for sale: Wilton Castle, Herefordshire A five-bedroom manor house surrounded by the ruins of Wilton Castle near Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire is on the market for £1.5 million. Scroll right...

9/45 Wilton Castle, Herefordshire The grounds lead to the Wye, on the English-Welsh border. The castle was built to deter the Welsh from stealing land and animals from the English. Scroll right...

10/45 Wilton Castle, Herefordshire The beautiful manicured lawns and gardens behind the castle walls induce a sense of peace and tranquility. Scroll right...

11/45 Wilton Castle, Herefordshire Since 1961, the castle has been privately owned and over the last 10 years the manor house has been lavishly restored. Scroll right...

12/45 Wilton Castle, Herefordshire On the ground floor of the house you'll find a drawing room, study, cosy sitting room and grand 23ft dining room with fireplace. Scroll right...

13/45 Wilton Castle, Herefordshire The 23ft dining room features an ornate fireplace and its arched window provides views across the castle ruins and the river.

14/45 More unusual homes for sale: The Dolls House, Cornwall The Dolls House is one of the most famous landmarks in the village of Porthleven thanks to its tiny size and cheery blue door. Scroll right...

15/45 The Dolls House, Cornwall The fitted kitchen has been recently re-tiled and comes with all the necessary amenities. Scroll right...

16/45 The Dolls House, Cornwall The lounge on the first floor is bizarrely-shaped, as are all the rooms in this miniature seaside hideaway. Scroll right...

17/45 The Dolls House, Cornwall Indulge in a spot of reading in the window seat with sea views. Scroll right...

18/45 The Dolls House, Cornwall What really makes this property special is the scenery, as it overlooks the harbour and Lizard Peninsula.

19/45 Georgian wing of Trawsgoed Mansion for sale The Georgian wing of Trawsgoed Mansion near Aberystwyth has gone on sale for £535,000. Scroll right... Lloyd Herbert & Jones

20/45 Georgian wing of Trawsgoed Mansion The highlight of the house is a library dating from 1832 decorated in French Empire style and described as "one of the most amazing rooms in Wales". Lloyd Herbert & Jones

21/45 Craigcrook Castle, Edinburgh The £6m, 16-century castle sits in more than four acres of manicured gardens and woodland. Scroll right... Sotheby's

22/45 Craigcrook Castle, Edinburgh Despite being used as office accommodation for 40 years, the grade B-listed fortress retains its period features. Scroll right... Sotheby's

23/45 The Old Court House, Caernarfon Four Roman Doric columns give an imposing facade to the vast building. Scroll right... Beresford Adams

24/45 The Old Court House, Caernarfon A scalloped vaulted wall provides a dramatic backdrop to the living room. Scroll right... Beresford Adams

25/45 The Old Court House, Caernarfon The viewing galleries from the courtroom have been retained while the glazed dome floods the huge room with light. Beresford Adams

26/45 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire Bartholomews in Little Packington, Warwickshire, has been converted from a Grade II-listed Norman church and has retained many of the original features. Scroll right...

27/45 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire Quirky features include a Juliet balcony from the first floor bedroom overlooking the reception space. Scroll right...

28/45 Bartholomews church conversion, Warwickshire There are limestone tiles and maple flooring throughout the ground floor, along with exposed brick work and stained glass windows.

29/45 Burton Cottage, Dorset Robert Southey had the inspiration for Goldilocks and the Three Bears and may have started writing it in this adorable thatched cottage on the doorstep of the New Forest. Scroll right...

30/45 Burton Cottage, Dorset The total floor area is just shy of 3,000 square feet. The bespoke-fitted kitchen is a particular highlight and there are breakfast and dining rooms too.

31/45 The Gasworks, Gloucestershire The Gasworks is a 19th century, Grade II-listed stone cottage with a light and modern extension designed to replace a derelict gas storage cylinder that used to stand on the site. Scroll right... Peter Landers

32/45 The Gasworks, Gloucestershire Designed by the award-winning Chris Dyson Architects and completed in 2015, it is largely cased in rusty corrugated Corten steel to reflect the area's rich industrial heritage. Scroll right... Peter Landers

33/45 Holms of Stromness private islands, Orkney On offer for just £300,000, electricity on this pair of islands is powered entirely by a 6 kilowatt wind turbine. Scroll right...

34/45 Holms of Stromness private islands, Orkney The large 6-bed bungalow is found on the Inner Holm but the land for sale totals 12.5 acres, reaching 23 acres at the lowest tide. Scroll right...

35/45 Holms of Stromness private islands, Orkney The current owner is selling the islands because the young members of the family are no longer in Orkney to make full use of it.

36/45 Rothes Glen House, Scotland The Baronial style Rothes Glen House is set in 9.3 acres of grounds, with 11 bedrooms, 8 reception rooms and a nursery wing. Scroll right...

37/45 Rothes Glen House, Scotland The extravagant entrance hall has Italian mosaic tiled floors and a staircase with a decorative wrought iron railing that leads to a galleried landing. Scroll right...

38/45 Rothes Glen House, Scotland There are eight reception rooms throughout the house, with the sitting room a particular highlight for its marble fireplace and fine gilded ceiling. Scroll right...

39/45 Rothes Glen House, Scotland Hosting memorable dinner parties will be easy when you can entertain guests in this stunning dining room with a richly decorated plaster ceiling, panelled doors and views across the countryside.

40/45 Gyrn Castle, north Wales Set in 46 acres, Gyrn Castle in north Wales sits high on a hill overlooking the Clywd valley. It's due to be sold by online auction, with a guide price of £2.875 million. Scroll right...

41/45 Gyrn Castle, north Wales As welcome - and unwelcome - guests pay a visit, they're greeted by a fire-breathing dragon carved from a 200-year-old tree. Scroll right...

42/45 Gyrn Castle, north Wales Head up to the viewing platform, on the third floor, to be greeted by panoramic views of the valley and even Snowdon in the distance. Scroll right...

43/45 Gyrn Castle, north Wales The enclosed courtyard boasts an annex that's ideal for hosting guests. There's also a wood-burner, kitchen, en-suite bedroom and terrace. Scroll right...

44/45 Gyrn Castle, north Wales As well as a cinema room, the ground floor boasts two reception rooms, library, drawing room and en-suite bedroom. Scroll right...