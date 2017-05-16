If living in Richmond or Twickenham is a dream that has become way too expensive, neighbouring Isleworth, with its Thames-side setting and close proximity to lovely Syon Park, is well worth a look.

This one-bedroom flat in London Square Isleworth, a new development, is due for completion towards the end of the year and is less than 40 minutes from Waterloo by train.

You’ll get 569sq ft of living space that includes an open-plan living/kitchen/dining room kitted out with high-spec details and glass doors to a decked balcony.

Storage space in the bedroom and hall has been well thought out, and you can choose from a sleek selection of tiles for the bathroom. Popular riverside pubs are just a stroll away.

£350,000: this one-bedroom flat in Isleworth (londonsquare.visualbank.co.uk)

Available for £350,000 through London Square (020 8012 6499).