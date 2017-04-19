Once a stamping ground of the notorious criminal Kray twins, Haggerston is still rough and ready but creeping towards cool.

Sandwiched between the busy bistro life of Shoreditch to the south and Islington to the north, the pace of gentrification has been slower here but the Overground extension through Hackney continues to introduce new home buyers to the area.

Broadway Market, which runs from London Fields to Regent’s Canal at Haggerston, has changed with the times yet retains some of its down-to-earth character, with F Cooke pie and mash shop now serving cocktails and surviving amid newer local outlets such as trendy Towpath Café.





