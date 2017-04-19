  1. Property news
Homes in Hackney:boutique new-build on the canal near the Overground and Broadway Market in rapidly gentrifying Haggerston

With prices from £565,000, The Overdraught is a small development of nine homes, including a one-off townhouse, all alongside the canal. 

From £565,000: canalside homes at The Overdraught

Once a stamping ground of the notorious criminal Kray twins, Haggerston is still rough and ready but creeping towards cool.

Sandwiched between the busy bistro life of Shoreditch to the south and Islington to the north, the pace of gentrification has been slower here but the Overground extension through Hackney continues to introduce new home buyers to the area.

Broadway Market, which runs from London Fields to Regent’s Canal at Haggerston, has changed with the times yet retains some of its down-to-earth character, with F Cooke pie and mash shop now serving cocktails and surviving amid newer local outlets such as trendy Towpath Café.

The Overdraught is a boutique development of nine homes, including a one-off townhouse with parking space, all alongside the canal. Prices from £565,000.

Comments