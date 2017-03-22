As the curtain prepares to come down on another ski season the standout winter sports winner this year has been Austria. Its attractions are easy to list: character-packed resorts with real charm, an excellent snowfall record and slick, modern lifts that keep both families and hardcore skiers happy.

New British Airway flights into Innsbruck’s small airport mean the airline now flies there from both Gatwick and Heathrow, making the western Austrian region around upmarket Lech even easier to reach from London.

“Austria invested €700 (£595) million in its ski infrastructure last year,” notes Paul Kleinekorte of Pure International. “It’s an impressive spend not matched elsewhere in the Alps. In Lech for example new fast lifts linked to St Anton have created Austria’s largest ski area.”

As a result demand for homes in the Austrian Alps has stayed strong with buyers from the UK and across Europe adds Kleinekorte: “Five to ten years ago Austria was primarily considered the good value, affordable Alpine choice and buyers looking for high-end property would automatically head to Switzerland. Now they look at Austria for top of the range homes too.”

Fully Serviced Apartments

Austria’s famed hospitality makes their hotels some of the smartest and cosiest in Europe and Thurnher’s Alpenhof in Zürs is a prime example. Opened in 1964 by Elfi and Oskar Thornier it is now impeccably run by their daughter Beatrice as a 38-room and suite five star hotel and spa and member of Leading Hotels of the World.

From £531,000: planned flats at contemporary Tschengla Residences near Bludenz

Two minutes walk from the hotel directly next to a chair lift whisking skiers up the slopes, they are offering five freehold apartments in a handsome building. Thurnher’s Residences are the only serviced apartments in Zürs, ski-in and out with full service from Thurnher’s Alpenhof.

Prices start from €1,250,000 (£1,000,000) for two-bedrooms also through Pure International. All homes must be available to rent when owners are not there and two British buyers have purchased the smallest and largest apartments.

Zürs is a popular family ski area above Lech, where the new lift connections mean skiers can now strap on their skis to head north to Lech or southeast to St Anton.

Flats five minutes from the ski lift

Twenty minutes from the Arlberg region in the tree-filled Brandnertal Valley, Tschengla Residences in Bürserberg are five planned apartments in a contemporary building perched on a snowy plateau.

The homes have no rental obligation and provide glorious mountain views and total privacy but are only five minutes walk from the nearest ski lift. British businessman Martyn Weaver is co-developer of the project and full of praise for the area where he and his wife have lived for ten years.

“This ski area is less well known to British buyers but I live here because the skiing is unbeatable, the slopes are uncrowded and it is truly year round,” says Weaver. “The beauty here is wonderful and you still have easy access to Lech. The local town Bludenz has full facilities, there are two golf courses nearby and the walking trails through Alpine flowers are memorable.”

Homes have west and south-facing terraces, underground parking and start from €625,000 (£531,000) for 1,313 square feet.

Value Chalets

Arlberg Chalets in quiet Wald am Arlberg 20 minutes from Lech and St Anton are examples of Austria’s good value. The 36 chalets and 18 apartments all come with rare second home status meaning there is no compulsion to rent.

Prices range from £213,000 for a delightful 430 square feet one-bedroom apartment up to €630,000 (£536,000) for a three-bedroom 1,292 square feet detached chalet through Pure International. This is exceptionally good value for a detached chalet in the Alps and half of the price of a comparable home in Lech says Kleinekorte.

Pure International, pureintl.com, 020 3695 4095